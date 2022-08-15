Read full article on original website
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
WSMV
Smells of fair drifting through Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The smells of pork chops on a stick, turkey legs and funnel cakes made their way into the James E. Ward Agricultural Center as the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens on Thursday. Long considered the state’s best fair, Wilson County is back for its second...
WSMV
Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for some of the security guards accused of killing Dallas Barrett. Barrett is the 22-year-old man police said died of asphyxia after he was held down by seven men at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last August. Three of those...
WSMV
Tennessee State Fair kicks off in Wilson Co.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - ‘95 reasons to celebrate Tennessee’ is the theme for the 2022 Tennessee State Fair. It honors all 95 counties in the Volunteer State. There are several educational attractions, including the Travel Tennessee exhibit, where you can learn about every county. More than 60 rides...
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
WSMV
Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
WSMV
Shooting between three men leaves one dead in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting from Thursday night at a condominium community in Madison. According to police, three men were involved in an argument at a home on Jenna Lee Circle around 9:30 p.m. when things escalated and shots were fired. All three men were shot in the exchange and one of them died.
WSMV
Nolensville wins Little League World Series opener
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Little League World Series kicked off in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday and the team from Nolensville, Tennessee, brought home a win. Nolensville, the Southeast Region champion, struck first in the 2nd inning against Middleboro, Massachusetts, then tacked on four more runs in the 3rd. That...
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police Dept. addresses body camera concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide context and body camera footage of an incident that occurred in July 2021 where MNPD employees redacted profanity from the footage. During that incident, an MNPD officer responded to a call regarding...
WSMV
LIVE: MNPD holds press conference regarding editing of body camera footage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is set to hold a press conference regarding the editing of body camera footage at 4 p.m. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
WSMV
One man injured during drive-by shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that sent one man to the hospital. According to police at the scene, a man was standing outside of a house on 16th Avenue North when a vehicle drove by and opened fire, striking the man in the upper body. He was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
WSMV
Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
WSMV
Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
WSMV
Car repos surge as some car owners struggle to make payments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tow truck drivers said they are seeing a surge of vehicle repossessions amid a trifecta of inflation, gas prices and poor spending habits. In the past month, Andre’s Towing said it’s getting between 10 and 15 repo calls each day. “I was say tax...
WSMV
MNPD launches self-reporting program for certain vehicle crashes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chief John Drake announced a new program that will take effect on Monday, Aug. 22 that will allow drivers involved in many property damage crashes to self report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The system, developed by Lexis-Nexis will route the completed...
WSMV
TDOT to close Murfreesboro Pike ramp onto I-40 East this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto Interstate 40 East will be closed this weekend while concrete repairs are made, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Thursday. The ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday and again from 8 p.m. Friday until...
