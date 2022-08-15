ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why doesn't Canada let schools provide child care?

By Kerry McCuaig, Fellow in Early Childhood Policy, Atkinson Centre, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
 3 days ago
Canada is preventing provinces and territories from using federal child-care dollars to transform schools into one-stop centres for young children. (Pexels/Yan Krukov)

Canada’s policy-makers could take lessons from other countries who have streamlined early learning and child care within their schools.

Instead, they are putting up roadblocks, preventing provinces and territories from using federal child-care dollars to transform schools into one-stop centres for young children.

It’s a timely issue as parents countdown to the first day of classes, while scheduling down-to-the-minute drop-offs and pickups between child care and school, and scrutinizing child-care wait lists, hoping to net one of the coveted low-cost spaces . This all adds up to unnecessary stress for families that could easily be avoided.

Early childhood education models

In Medina Sidonia , the small Spanish town where I am spending the summer, festivities are gearing up for school’s return.

Children, organized into their new class groups, parade through the streets into the main square to pick up their back-to-school kits. In the lead are achingly adorable toddlers about to enter their first year of escuela infantil .

In Medina Sidonia, Spain, the prelude to school for little children includes a parade through the streets. (Michael Gaylard/Flickr) , CC BY

School in Spain officially starts at age six, but it’s normal for much younger children to participate.

Federal legislation, passed in 2006, established preschool as a publicly-funded extension of education, delivered without fees for families. Over 97 per cent of children between the ages of three and five attend , with efforts underway to incorporate two-year-olds .

The school day for all ages begins at 8:30 in the morning, ends at 4:30 and includes that delightful Spanish tradition, the two-hour lunch. Children may stay and eat with their peers or join the family meal at home. For parents who need additional hours to accommodate their work, child care is provided on site.

Spain isn’t an anomaly: Education departments in 18 OECD countries deliver free preschool for children starting at three years old. Belgium starts kids earlier at two-and-a-half . In most countries attendance is optional, but in 2019 the French government made école maternelle compulsory for children turning three, even though 97 percent of preschoolers already participated.

Free preschool guarantees an early learning experience for all children while accommodating the needs of working families with additional hours.

While European youngsters and their families anticipate schools’ opening, in my home province of Ontario the government siphoned almost $1 billion out of the education budget , while municipalities struggle to get operators to sign up for $10-a-day child care.

Uneven Canadian approaches

Ottawa’s $30-billion effort to create a Canada-wide early learning and child-care system is centred on affordable parent fees and creating 275,000 new spaces .

Forging a coherent social program out of a disjointed mix of commercial, charitable, religious and nonprofit providers operating under 13 different provincial and territorial agreements is no small task, made more complex by rules that exclude schools from receiving federal child-care dollars.

Education ministries recognizing the value of early learning to later school success have extended their mandates to include younger children. Alternately called preschool education , prekindergarten , pre-primary , junior kindergarten , early childhood services or Just B4 depending on their location, schools in six provinces and two territories offer preschool to at least some four-year-olds. Saskatchewan and Alberta include three-year-olds who are at risk of learning delays .

Newfoundland was about to join until told federal child-care dollars could not be used in schools. Its plan to offer full-day junior kindergarten to all four-year-olds was replaced by a contract with a child care provider to deliver 30 classes.

Nearby Nova Scotia scaled back its plans to have three-year-olds join its pre-primary program.

Children with special needs affected

In Ontario, where full-day kindergarten for four- and five-year-olds and on-site child care have been the norm for almost a decade, child care operated by schools does not qualify for federal funding to reduce parent fees . It’s a decision that hits more than the budgets of affected families.

Unlike child care, school-delivered programs must accommodate children with special needs, and schools are among the few employers to offer early childhood educators decent wages and working conditions .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjSHZ_0hI3NMif00
Schools offer early childhood educators decent wages and working conditions. (Pexels/Yan Krukov)

Québec lessons

Québec’s early learning expansion plans are unconstrained by the $6-billion share it received from Ottawa’s child care fund . The province’s Education Act was amended in 2019 , entitling all four-year-old children to preschool education . Schools will have a place for every eligible child by 2023, and provide subsidized before- and after-school child care hours for those who need it.

Québec’s 20 plus years’ experience developing low-cost care has taught some lessons: a central learning is schools serve all kids. Child care only reaches some.

Long wait lists for care still confront Québec parents. Even if all the targets in the child-care agreements are realized by the end of their five-year terms, only 59 per cent of kids under six will have access.

Experience tells us the children left out will likely be those who could benefit most, youngsters from low-income, racialized and new Canadian families .

Change federal policy

Child care delivered by schools has many advantages. Schools are publicly owned, eliminating the need for costly land and facility acquisition. Operating and oversight mechanisms are already in place.

Consolidating learning and care for children of all ages in one neighbourhood location reduces its carbon footprint.

Parents are spared the hassle of multiple trips between school and child care. Additionally, research finds publicly funded early childhood programs delivered by schools score high in quality.

Yet federal policy prevents scaling up these settings. It’s a bad rule that needs changing before we see more daycare centres springing up in strip malls and storefronts, rather than excited youngsters stepping over school thresholds onto their best futures.

Kerry McCuaig receives funding from the Government of Canada, the Margaret and Wallace McCain Family Foundation, the Lawson Foundation, the Atkinson Foundation, the Early Childhood Educators Human Resource Council, Newfoundland.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Education
TheConversationCanada

A summer of discontent? Why public sector workers are preparing to strike in B.C.

Successful unionization drives targeting corporate employers like Amazon and Starbucks have been big news in 2022. But much larger scale collective action in the Canadian public sector may also be on the cards. In May, the Public Service Alliance of Canada — the country’s largest federal union — walked away from contract negotiations. In British Columbia, almost 95 per cent of the B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) voted, in July, to strike after negotiations broke down over cost of living adjustments and wage protection from inflation. It is not only workers in B.C.’s public sector who voted to take job action...
AMERICAS
TheConversationCanada

Canada’s international disaster responders have skills and experience that could be deployed in emergencies here at home

Responding to international emergencies following natural disasters gives health-care workers knowledge and skills that are crucial in a crisis. They are uniquely prepared for the unpredictable conditions that follow disasters. In Haiti after the disastrous 2010 earthquake, I was working as a physician with a medical team from the International Federation of the Red Cross. When a young woman joined us for hospital rounds one day, I noticed her Canadian accent. Afterwards, I asked her who she was. She was a medical student from Saskatchewan who had decided simply to show up and help. She’d flown to the Dominican Republic and hitchhiked...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

Why a universal job guarantee beats the basic income pipe dream

With the current cost-of-living crisis resulting in dramatic inflation, higher interest rates and a looming recession, people have been searching for solutions to the economic crisis. A universal job guarantee may just be the answer we’re looking for, especially since Canada lost 43,000 jobs in June. While most people are familiar with the idea of a universal basic income — the notion of giving every citizen a basic income, irrespective of their income level or need — few are familiar with the idea of a universal job guarantee. Read more: ...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans — and its coastal communities

The words “blue economy” will soon shape the future of Canada’s oceans, from the fiords and straits of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic to the vast seascapes of the Arctic. The transformation of Canada’s ocean economies will be felt throughout the country and will set an example for nations around the world. But what is a blue economy? And what makes it different from business as usual? The term blue economy was first championed by small-island developing countries, including Fiji, Bahamas and Palau, to bring more local benefits from ocean industries. Developing a blue economy means...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Libraries in the U.S. and Canada are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples

The two largest agencies responsible for the language we use to discover books in libraries in North America — the Library of Congress in the United States, and Library and Archives Canada — are changing how they refer to Indigenous Peoples. Recently, the Library of Congress announced that by September 2022 a project would be underway to revise terms that refer to Indigenous Peoples. Beginning in 2019, Library and Archives Canada made changes within Canadian subject headings, starting with replacing outdated terminology with “Indigenous peoples” and “First Nations,” and adding terms that specify Métis and other specific...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

Pope Francis' visit to Canada: The complicated relationship between Indigenous communities and the church

“We call upon the Pope to issue an apology…” — Truth and Reconcililation Commission, Call to Action 58. Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Canada will again provide an opportunity for him to listen to and speak with Indigenous people. The visit relates to the Roman Catholic-run residential schools where First Nations, Métis and Inuit children were taken from their families, with many subjected to multiple abuses and some never making it home. In April 2022, the Pope offered an apology to a delegation of Survivors in Rome, however it remains to be seen whether he will expand on that apology...
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

Reparations to Indigenous Peoples are critical after Pope's apology for residential schools

Many people are contemplating Pope Francis’s recent apology for residential schools in Canada during his visit to Alberta, as well as his statements from Québec City and Iqaluit. In the aftermath of historical atrocities, apologies can offer a sense of justice and acknowledgement for people who were the targets of institutional violence. People are looking for two things: Authenticity — Are the Pope’s statements a genuine reflection of the church’s “penance” and commitments to change? Responsibility — Do the Pope’s statements demonstrate willingness and resolve for the church to address systemic causes and effects of specific harms? Many are waiting to see...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

December global biodiversity summit at risk of failure

Rarely does a week go by without a new scientific study addressing the deteriorating condition of life on Earth. Globally, with more than 70 per cent of land and sea having already been significantly altered by humans, one million species are threatened with extinction. An alarming number of ecosystems are already exhibiting evidence of collapse, including mangrove forests, wet tropical forests and the Great Barrier Reef. Such trends have been accelerating and intensifying since the 1970s and are projected to continue or worsen if countries around the world do not work together to halt and reverse the decline...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Coming changes to the Canadian airline industry could lead to even more disruption

The state of global aviation has been a mess in recent months as pandemic-related travel restrictions have eased and the subsequent demand for flights has put a tremendous strain on airlines and airports. For Canadian flyers, the situation may actually get worse after the summer travel season. There are a number of reasons to explain the current chaos in the airline industry in North America and Europe — primarily related to staff shortages at the airlines and airports. When travel ground to a halt during the beginning of the pandemic, airline industry jobs were eliminated. But as demand for flights...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationCanada

The Vatican and Western Canadian missions: A brief history

Pope Francis’s historic visit to Canada and his much-anticipated apology for the Catholic Church’s role in abuses Indigenous people suffered at residential schools raises the question of the overall relationship between the Vatican and Indigenous Peoples. In my book Rome in Canada: the Vatican and Canadian Affairs in the Late Victorian Age, I examined how lobbies based on divergent interests in government, church representatives in Canada and the Vatican itself operated in an age of expanding colonial powers and Catholic evangelism. Today, the Catholic Church is still popularly seen as a tightly centralized organization under absolute papal authority. In fact,...
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

We need a better understanding of race, 'status' and indigeneity in Canada

Queen’s University recently released its highly anticipated report after a year-long exploration into the institution’s approaches to indigeneity. The report came about after a call was made by hundreds of Indigenous academics and community members following the news that several white settler faculty claiming indigeneity were, in fact, “pretendians.” The report offers several recommendations that touch on everything from verification processes to developing a more robust Indigenous Studies program. While some Indigenous academics and community members welcomed the report, others suggested it relies too heavily on “colonial, imposed cards” and the concept of “Indian status.” This critique based on cards and...
AMERICAS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

