Gurnee, IL

CBS News

Woman shot during argument inside vehicle in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in the Gold Coast neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m. Police said the woman, 26, was shot during an argument with a man, 36,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with truck in Bridgeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeview Wednesday evening. Bridgeview police shut down a stretch of 79th Street between Roberts Road and 78th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Christ Hospital in...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Gurnee, IL
Gurnee, IL
WISN

Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
BROOKFIELD, WI
ocscanner.news

ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS

We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
CBS News

Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says

A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning. Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away. The man is in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
CHICAGO, IL

