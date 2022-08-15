Read full article on original website
CBS News
Woman shot during argument inside vehicle in Gold Coast
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in the Gold Coast neighborhood Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 2:30 a.m. Police said the woman, 26, was shot during an argument with a man, 36,...
Girl hit by rock, gunshot fired during incident near Strathmore and Grantosa
A 7-year-old girl was hit by a rock and someone fired a gunshot during an incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee Thursday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested moments after robbing 65-year-old at Pink Line stop: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a 65-year-old man at the Kedzie Pink Line Stop Wednesday. Dominique Holiday, 32, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 years of age. According to Chicago police, Holiday robbed the man while on the mezzanine level...
CBS News
Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with truck in Bridgeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeview Wednesday evening. Bridgeview police shut down a stretch of 79th Street between Roberts Road and 78th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to Christ Hospital in...
CBS News
Man dies after being shot during argument at CTA 69th Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was shot Sunday during an argument at the 69th Red Line station has died. The victim is identified as Anthony Dinion, 40, by the Medical Examiner's Office. Police said the victim was arguing with an unidentified male who produced a handgun and fired shots...
Witness describes chaos after Six Flags Great America shooting
A witness who was at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee describes the chaos after gunfire erupted in the parking lot Sunday night.
WISN
Driver of coupe identified in deadly dump truck crash on I-43
GREENFIELD, Wis. — Frederick Steffen, 74, of Milwaukee has been identified as the driver who was killed on I-43 on Thursday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into his 1974 Triumph coupe. That's according to the report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. The report also states that...
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park’s entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great...
Family, friends of 3 killed in South Shore hit-and-run to gather to remember victims
A "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and injured another over the weekend was apparently sparked by a dispute that spilled from a bar in South Shore, a top Chicago police official said Monday.
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
Fatal hit-and-run outside South Shore gay bar sparked by argument, too soon to call it a hate crime: police
CHICAGO - Donald Huey was back in Chicago for a birthday remembrance for his late grandmother and was anxious to let his family know how well he was doing. Jaylen Ausley was a recent graduate of the University of Michigan who returned to the South Side to work with disadvantaged youth.
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
CBS News
Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning. Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away. The man is in...
cwbchicago.com
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a silver sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Witnesses say there was a fight outside of The Jeffery Pub, […]
