CBS News
Riley Williams, Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, denied trial venue change
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied a request from Riley Williams to have her trial moved from Washington, D.C. The Pennsylvania woman is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and later getting rid of it. Williams argued for a venue change in order to be tried by an impartial jury.
