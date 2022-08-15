Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Discovery of a long-nosed 'shrew mouse' on a mountain in the Philippines will help protect giant eagles
They might not get as much attention as the Amazon Rainforest or the Great Barrier Reef, but the mountains of the Philippines are one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. Inch for inch, these misty cloud forests are home to more unique species of mammals per square mile than anywhere else on Earth. Finding these mammals, most of which are tiny and hard to spot, is difficult work for even the most seasoned scientists. But the late biologist Danilo Balete had a special knack for field work. One of the mice he discovered has been revealed to be not just a new species, but a whole new genus.
Science Daily
Shark depredation impacts support for shark conservation
Conflict between shark populations and fishing communities is reported to be rising within one of the world's first shark sanctuaries. Fishers say increasing shark populations have reduced catch and income, according to Newcastle University research. Shark populations around the world are in rapid decline, with 24% of all shark species...
Science Daily
Which animals can best withstand climate change?
Extreme weather such as prolonged drought and heavy rainfall is becoming more and more common as the global average temperature rises -- and it will only get worse in the coming decades. How will the planet's ecosystems respond?. "That is the big question and the background for our study," said...
Science Daily
Forecasting the future to help protect monarch butterflies
The outlook for monarch butterflies isn't great right now. In fact, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, or IUCN, just added North America's monarchs to its list of endangered species. With news like this, it can be easy to overlook the reasons to be hopeful that we can...
Science Daily
Better wildlife observation with new counting method
Are wildlife populations in Sweden increasing or decreasing? It is difficult to count wild animals, but the amount harvested through hunting gives an indication. Now, these statistics can be made clearer and more useful, thanks to a new model developed by Swedish researchers to count how many wild animals are hunted.
Science Daily
How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply
A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
Science Daily
Museum collections indicate bees increasingly stressed by changes in climate over the past 100 years
Scientists from Imperial College London and the Natural History Museum today published two concurrent papers analysing UK bumblebee populations. The first investigated the morphology (body shapes) of bee specimens dating back to 1900. Using digital images, the group first investigated the asymmetry in bumblebee wings as an indicator of stress. High asymmetry (very differently shaped right and left wings) indicates the bees experienced stress during development -- an external factor that affected their normal growth.
Science Daily
Noise affects life on the seafloor
Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. Oceans have their own unique soundscape. Many marine organisms, for example, use sound for echolocation, navigation or communication with conspecifics. In recent decades, however, more and more sounds caused by human activities are permeating the waters. A study by the Alfred Wegener Institute now presents evidence that these sounds affect some invertebrates that live in and on the seafloor in ways that important functions they provide for their ecosystems may be impacted.
Science Daily
To bee or not to bee
In the high elevations of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado -- known as alpine regions -- bumblebees have adapted to living above the timberline, where temperatures are traditionally cold and the summer growing season that their survival depends on is short. But a new study by scientists at University of...
Science Daily
As oceans warm, snapping shrimp sound a warning
In a warming ocean, snapping shrimp might be the acoustic canary in the coal mine. Research published by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) scientists today in Frontiers in Marine Science confirmed their previous observations that rising temperatures increase the sound of snapping shrimp, a tiny crustacean found in temperate and tropical coastal marine environments around the world.
Science Daily
Wave created by Tonga volcano eruption reached 90 meters -- nine times taller than 2011 Japan tsunami
The initial tsunami wave created by the eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in January 2022 reached 90 metres in height, around nine times taller than that from the highly destructive 2011 Japan tsunami, new research has found. An international research team says the eruption should...
Science Daily
Wildfire experts provide guidance for new research directions
National Center for Atmospheric Research/University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. As wildfires cause increasing devastation worldwide, dozens of fire experts across the nation are joining together in calling for a more strategic and interdisciplinary approach to pursuing wildfire research and protecting vulnerable communities. A new study, led by a scientist at...
Science Daily
Climate change likely to raise wheat prices in food-insecure regions and exacerbate economic inequality
Wheat is a key source of nutrition for people across the globe, providing 20% of calories and protein for 3.4 billion people worldwide. Even if we meet climate mitigation targets and stay under 2°C of warming, climate change is projected to significantly alter the yield and price of wheat in the coming years. Researchers publishing in the journal One Earth on August 19 predict that wheat yield is likely to increase at high latitudes and decrease in low latitudes, meaning that prices for the grain are likely to change unevenly and increase in much of the Global South, enhancing existing inequalities.
Science Daily
Climate threat to food supply chains creates 'domino effect'
New University of Sydney research published in Nature Food today has modelled the wide-ranging impacts of climate change and extreme weather events on Australia's food systems and supply chains, identifying potential cascading repercussions including job and income loss as well as a loss in nutrient availability and diet quality. Led...
Science Daily
New evidence shows water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures
Fresh evidence that water can change from one form of liquid into another, denser liquid, has been uncovered by researchers at the University of Birmingham and Sapienza Università di Roma. This 'phase transition' in water was first proposed 30 years ago in a study by researchers from Boston University....
Science Daily
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods like green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a corona drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
