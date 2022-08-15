Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Women-led financial advisory firm receives charter, breaks new ground
Adelphi Trust received its charter from Florida Office of Financial Regulation on Aug. 12 at its office in St. Petersburg, officially making it the only trust company in Florida to be founded, managed and majority-owned by women. The firm will provide a range fiduciary services to clients, including investment management, wealth strategies, estate settlement, trust administration and legacy planning.
businessobserverfl.com
Bank of America names new president for Sarasota-Manatee region
After 11 years with Bank of America, Erik Vatter is filling a big role. As the new president of the Sarasota and Manatee counties division, Vatter will focus on connecting the bank’s resources with clients throughout the region. He’ll also use those resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, build strong communities and support local employees, according to the news release.
businessobserverfl.com
Recession conundrum reaches deep into the region, with multiplying impact
Jay Vandroff seriously considered spending at least $250,000 on three new trucks for his family-run moving and storage company earlier this year. Then he paused. And kept on pausing. Heading toward September, the company, Sarasota-based Yarnall Moving and Storage, has yet to buy the new vehicles. In talking about the...
businessobserverfl.com
Coke Florida promotes leaders for Southwest Florida market
Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, undertaking some big expansion projects in the region, recently announced some leadership changes, including naming new territory directors and territory general managers. Known as Coke Florida, the Tampa-based company operates a 47-county footprint across the state through a territory-operating model. This operating model includes 18 territories that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamirealtors.com
Martin County Total Inventory Surges for Second Consecutive Month
Martin County total active listings rose year-over-year for the second consecutive month in July 2022, bringing much-needed inventory to the market, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and Martin County real estate represent the diversity of places to...
businessobserverfl.com
Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County
Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
businessobserverfl.com
Home in Siesta Key listed for nearly $17 million
A new opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key recently presented itself. Sarasota-based Seaward Development has listed the home at 4136 Higel Ave. After 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is finally under construction. The estate, which occupies nearly 1 waterfront acre...
businessobserverfl.com
$2B bank CEO is blunt: The recession is here — and might stick around through 2024
Real estate developer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Eric Hovde, who ran for U.S. Senate as a Republican in Wisconsin in 2012, has a wide view of the national economy as chair and CEO of Sunwest Bank. The Sandy, Utah-based bank, which recently opened an office in Sarasota, part of an aggressive expansion effort in the Sunshine State, had $2.23 billion in assets through March 31.
RELATED PEOPLE
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent business, finance executive points out recession indicators
PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson has several indicators when he considers where the economy is headed, recession or otherwise, and its impact on the Venice-based impact resistant windows and doors manufacturer. The company has approximately 5,500 employees spread across its 12 locations. That includes some 2,200 in Sarasota County, where Publix is the only non-government entity with more employees.
businessobserverfl.com
Recession fears aren't slowing down RV industry's surge, area dealers say
Sales of big-ticket luxury items, such as boats and recreational vehicles, surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, even to the point that order backlogs became an issue for some dealers. Tampa-based Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY), the nation’s largest RV dealer, saw a 90% increase in sales between May 2019 and...
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
Frontier adding non-stop service from PBIA to Denver; JetBlue cuts 12 Fort Lauderdale routes
Frontier Airlines is adding a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Denver in November, the ultra low-cost carrier announced Tuesday. Frontier is the only airline offering direct service between the two cities and will offer introductory rates as low as $69. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
Delray Beach Coffee Shop Cited For Mold, Dirty Worker
Carmela Coffee Delray Beach. Green Substance In Icemaker. Gloved Worker Touches Phone, Then Food… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach coffee shop was cited for five health violations — including the apparent presence of mold in an ice machine, and a worker […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
hometownnewstc.com
City takes final steps towards Highwaymen Museum
FORT PIERCE – With recent major hurdles passed by both the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency and the City Commission here, the City of Fort Pierce Florida Highwaymen Museum is on its way to becoming a reality by the spring of 2023. Long a dream of the more than two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million
An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
Who is the big money New York financial firm yearning for some West Palm Beach sunshine?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Realtors are taking a breath this summer after two years of housing ballyhoo but developers are still silly drunk on the prospects for downtown West Palm Beach. ...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Raton Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
Comments / 0