Duluth, MN

businessnorth.com

Gina Kleive has been hired as assistant principal for Two Harbors High School

Ordean East Middle School Principal Gina Kleive has been hired as the assistant principal for Two Harbors High School in the Lake Superior School District. “Two Harbors High School will benefit greatly from Ms. Gina Kleive's experience and leadership,” Lake Superior School District Superintendent Jay Belcastro said. “The administration, staff, and students are fortunate to have another administrator who is dedicated to building relationships and assisting students and staff on their educational journey.”
TWO HARBORS, MN
businessnorth.com

Duluth announces four more projects funded through Love Your Block

$1,500 - Lincoln Park Resource Center, Charles Obije. Project: Installation of a mural alongside a food and book little library at community garden site on W 3rd Street. $1,000 – Central Hillside resident, Rachael Kilgour. Project: Trash and abandoned waste clean-up in neighborhood surrounding Cascade Park followed by picnic...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward

Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northern Lakes Food Bank New Facility

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank has recently purchased a new facility in the Morgan Park Neighborhood. Previously the Ikonics Corporation building, the space was purchased by Second Harvest for 6.7 million dollars. The food banks current facility was built 20 years ago and operations have since outgrown its capacity.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth

Union nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area voted to authorize a strike on Monday, escalating pressure on hospital executives as the two sides remain far apart on staffing levels and wages. The strike authorization, which required a two-thirds vote, allows the Minnesota Nurses Association to call some 15,000 nurses away […] The post Nurses vote to authorize strike at 15 hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth

If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront

New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Increased Fee to Play on Two Outdoor Hockey Rinks

DULUTH, Minn. — For the last 70 years, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association, also know as DAHA, has managed outdoor rinks across the area. The association is run by parents and volunteers in the community. Starting this fall, the city plans to charge DAHA for utilities at 7 of the...
DULUTH, MN
#School Board#Ordean East Middle School#Duluth Public Schools#The Duluth Schools
FOX 21 Online

Subaru Holds “Love a Pet” adoption event

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event. Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.
HERMANTOWN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Police involved in standoff with armed suspect in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police were involved in a standoff Thursday night with a suspect they believe to be armed. It started around 8 p.m. at a home near 58th and Cody Street. Neighbors tell us a man was driving around the block and firing gunshots from...
DULUTH, MN
Education
FOX 21 Online

Remembering Joni Dahl, Killed By Suspected Drunken Driver

EVELETH, Minn.– “I still feel shock myself. I think about it some. I don’t like to because I start to get teary eyed. She left a hole in me,” Joni Dahl’s cousin, Duane Caywood, said. The Eveleth community was left in shock, after Joni Dahl...
EVELETH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away.  Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation. 
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
VIRGINIA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Wanted fugitive taken into custody

DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
DULUTH, MN

