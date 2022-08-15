Read full article on original website
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders
With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize. But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among those favored to go all the way, as will perennial ...
College Football Coaches Against The Spread Rankings. Who Covers, Who Doesn't
How good are all of the college football head coaches against the spread? All 108 veteran head coaches are ranked on how well they cover. Winning games is all that matters, but for those who choose to invest on a Saturday afternoon, which college football coaches cover the spread and which ones don’t?
Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In
Earlier this week I wrote a column on the current spat between Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari, who wants a new state-of-the-art practice facility, said Kentucky is “a basketball school” and thus the new building is justified. No question that ...
Kansas vs Tennessee Tech Prediction, Game Preview
Kansas vs Tennessee Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS. Record: Kansas (0-0), Tennessee Tech (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big...
Duke vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview
Duke vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Record: Duke (0-0), Temple (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. New head coach Stan Drayton knows how to work a running game, but his early plus should be the passing attack.
Preseason True Freshman All-America College Football Team 2022
Who are the best and brightest new stars going into the 2022 season? It’s the CFN Preseason True Freshman All-America Team. True freshmen are making first impressions on every campus across the country this month. Some are raw and will need to redshirt. Others will earn valuable reps and a letter. But only a handful of first-year players are so talented and so far ahead of schedule that they’ll be key contributors with a chance to start immediately.
Charlotte vs William & Mary Prediction, Game Preview
Charlotte vs William & Mary prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Friday, September 2. Record: Charlotte (0-0), William & Mary (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
