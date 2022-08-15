Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs

Read full article on original website
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
Bond set for $1 million for two Lewiston women accused of murdering Kenneth Morrison
LEWISTON, Idaho – Two women are behind Nez Perce County bars after they were arrested for first-degree murder. Wednesday a $1 million bond was set for both 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison, accused of murdering their ex-husband and father. 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison was reported missing on Mar....
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, August 17, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. RP reporting a subject have a tarp anchored in a tree and looks like someone is camping at the edge of the park. There are 2 people there now, being loud. ----------------------------------------------- 22-M06804 Litter/Pollution/Public...
Pioneer Hill Serial Rapist Scheduled To Be Sentenced Friday
The fate of the Pioneer Hill serial rapist who terrorized Pullman 20 years ago is scheduled to be decided Friday in Whitman County Superior Court. 47 year old Kenneth Downing of Elk Washington pleaded guilty in July. Downing pleaded guilty to 4 counts of felony 1st degree rape and one count of felony 2nd degree assault with sexual motivation. Whitman County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau says that the victims support the plea agreement.
31 Year Old Pullman Woman Accused Of Stealing Golden Retriever Puppy Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Theft
The 31 year old Pullman woman accused of stealing a Golden Retriever puppy has been charged with felony theft. Zoe Dunham-Fuller pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree felony theft in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. Dunham-Fuller has also been charged with misdemeanor vehicle prowl. She allegedly stole the puppy from a vehicle parked at Walmart on the evening of July 12th. Pullman Police Department Detectives identified Dunham-Fuller as the suspect and recovered the puppy named Leo. She is scheduled to be back in court this fall.
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
