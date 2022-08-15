ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
dailyhodl.com

Biggest Ethereum Whale Makes Nearly $1,000,000,000 in Less Than a Month As ETH Cracks $2,000

The richest wallet on the Ethereum (ETH) network increased in value by almost a billion dollars over the past 30 days on the back of strong ETH rallies. According to blockchain tracking service Whalestats, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.98 billion on July 15th to more than $2.96 billion at time of writing, a nearly 50% increase.
decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators

Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk

Three Investment Trusts To Help Tackle Inflation

With inflation rising and savings rates still low, investment trusts with a history of income growth can play a useful part in a portfolio. We look at the benefits investment trusts can offer to income seeking investors and three that can help tackle inflation:. City of London Investment Trust. Merchants...
ValueWalk

Turning Up The Heat

S&P 500 was swiftly rejected at 200-day moving average – like clockwork, with bonds presaging further weakness. Not yet a down day, but the sea of red extended to real assets as particularly oil had to do some recognition of slowing economy. The fundamentals are being taken more seriously by the market, and the allure of 200-day moving average would prove fake and temporary one.
cryptopotato.com

NY Judge Allows Celsius to Sell the Bitcoin it Mines

Concerns regarding expenses continue despite the approval. Celsius Network’s financial projection shows that it is likely to run out of cash by October, but the lending firm witnessed a breakthrough. A New York judge has approved Celsius’ request to sell Bitcoin that it mines as it undergoes bankruptcy.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says He’d Cancel Ethereum Staking if Regulators Mandate Censorship

The chief executive of Coinbase says that the leading US-based crypto exchange platform won’t tolerate regulatory censorship. Responding to a hypothetical question, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells his one million Twitter followers that he’d rather shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with censorship regulations, if they ever came fruition.
