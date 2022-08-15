Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Crash closes portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire Outside Of Building
2022-08-17@2:34pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the back of1485 Black Rock Turnpike for a fire on the exterior of the building that was pretty much out when they arrived. Firefighters checked to make sure the fire did not extend anywhere else to the building.
NBC Connecticut
12 People Displaced After Stratford House Fire
A dozen people living in a Stratford home have been displaced after it caught fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters said they were called to a house on Guzzi Drive at about 11 a.m. Responding crews located the blaze inside the living room of the single-family home. The fire was put under...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-08-18@7:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck by a car at Barnum at Noble Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Crews Put Out Multiple Brush Fires on Route 8 in Shelton
Firefighters put out multiple brush fires on Route 8 in the Shelton/Trumbull area Monday afternoon. Officials said they were alerted of the brush fires on the median of Route 8 at about 2 p.m. While responding, a large plume of smoke was visible from about a half mile away. Responding...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Structure Fire
Stratford Fire UPDATE: At approx. 11:08 AM, The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 65 Guzzi Drive,. for a reported structure fire. On arrival, Engine 2 reported a fully involved. structure fire. Under the command of Assistant Chief Brennan, Engines 1, 2, 3, 4,. Tac5 and Truck 1 responded with...
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
connect-bridgeport.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Destroys City Business Sign
A local business sign that is smashed and laying along Virginia Avenue is not the result of recent storms, but rather due to a vehicle accident. Bridgeport Police Deputy Chief Doug Yost said the sign was destroyed by a vehicle on August 11. “The crash took place at about 6...
Crowds of people honor life of man killed in fiery Trumbull crash
A vigil was held in Powell Terrace in Bridgeport Tuesday evening in honor of the man killed in a fiery crash in Trumbull Monday.
Register Citizen
Multi-car crash near West Haven City Hall
WEST HAVEN — Police, fire and medical personnel rushed to the scene of a multi-car crash Tuesday evening, filling the street across from City Hall. Police were not available to provide details Tuesday night, but at the scene a car was observed on its side as items spilled from its open trunk. Other vehicles also appeared to have been damaged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westontoday.news
Accident Closes Newtown Turnpike for Hours
An August 16 accident on Newtown Turnpike at about 4:00 pm left two vehicles heavily damaged — a refuse truck and a small SUV — and three occupants of the SUV transported by EMS to Norwalk Hospital. Weston Police say the occupants’ injuries were reported as “non serious.”...
Connecticut drought conditions getting worse
Experts say this is the worst drought in the area since 2016 when water had to be pumped in from different parts of the state.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull police: Bridgeport man killed in fiery two-car Route 111 crash
TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull Monday, according to police. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Xavier Miller. Miller was driving an Infiniti south on Monroe Turnpike when he collided with a Subaru Crosstrek driven by a Trumbull woman. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and the Infiniti caught fire while entangled with an electrical pole, Lt. Brian Weir said in a news release Monday night.
NBC Connecticut
Car Crash Causes Road Closure in North Haven
Skiff Street in North Haven is closed as police investigate a car crash in the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid Skiff Street between Ridge Road and Whitney Avenue at this time. Authorities didn't say how long the road will be closed. It's unknown if there are any injuries....
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
NewsTimes
Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in three-car crash on Route 6 in Woodbury, police say
WOODBURY — A Bethlehem man suffered serious injuries in a three-car crash on Route 6 Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. An incident report stated that a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt was going north on Route 6, or South Main Street, when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep then spun and hit another vehicle going south, a 2012 Honda CR-V, state police said.
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
Comments / 0