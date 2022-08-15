ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party

A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement

(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY

