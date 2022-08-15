Read full article on original website
Two New York women sentenced for separate COVID-19 fraud cases
Officials encourage anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 to report it to the Department of Justice's Nation
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chautauqua County district attorney, public defender discuss case of man accused in Rushdie attack
Activity at Chautauqua Institution is back to normal this week, following an incident at the amphitheater Friday that was anything but. The Chautauqua County's District Attorney's Office is working on its case against Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, who is accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage. "He...
Former Erie County jail deputy charged with trespass, harassment in Highmark Stadium incident
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is back in hot water, this time for allegedly threatening law enforcement while being ejected from the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium. It all started around 9:11 p.m. on July 23, when John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, refused […]
Former deputy charged after refusing to leave concert
A former Erie County Sheriff’s jail deputy could lose his conditional discharge after he was arrested at Highmark Stadium last month. John Gugino is accused of refusing to leave after being ejected from a concert.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie indicted, pleads not guilty to all charges
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A judge refused to grant bail Thursday to the man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York. Hadi Matar, 24, appeared in a western New York courtroom after a grand jury indicted him...
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
Hamburg Man Indicted for Fighting With Deputies After Being Ejected from Concert
by John Flynn, Buffalo D.A. BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn...
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in June 2020
A Buffalo man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on June 9, 2020.
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
wutv29.com
Voters in NY-23 say they want a Congressman who supports small business, upstate NY
ARCADE, N.Y. -- We are one week out from the August 23rd primary election day for New York’s congressional candidates. Businessman Carl Paladino is running against the state’s Republican chairman Nick Langworthy for New York’s 23rd district seat. Fox Buffalo’s Emily Girsch visited the historically red district...
Our City Action Buffalo pursues legal challenge on redistricting
Opposed to the new redistricting law in the city, Our Action City Buffalo is determining it’s next step. “There will be some legal action. We haven’t decided yet what that will be, but we’re not going to just go away,” said India Walton.
Man sentenced in connection to murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021.
iheart.com
Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party
A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
An Amherst Man Posted Gun On Social Media, Now He’s Going To Prison
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that an Amherst man who posted an illegal weapon on social media has been sentenced to prison. The 33-year-old man was sentenced as a second felony offender on the morning of Monday. August 15, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Benjamin Jones was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of post-supervision after he is released.
Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement
(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
Grand Island man sentenced for bank robbery, parents for accessory
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man was sentenced to 77 months in prison and his parents were sentenced to time served for their roles as accessories in a pair of bank robberies in 2018. The court said that on June 27, 2018, 35-year-old Timothy L. Mulvey of Grand Island entered the Northwest Savings […]
Cheektowaga Crack Dealer Gets 12 Years in Prison
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 49-year-old...
Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
