Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-08-18@7:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck by a car at Barnum at Noble Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're ending the week on a dry note. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Low-income families in Connecticut are getting a one-time back-to-school benefit from a COVID-19 relief fund. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday features a good amount of sunshine....
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police
A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling people to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
Mother of Bridgeport teen who died in scooter accident wants to promote rider safety
The mother of a Bridgeport teenager who was killed in scooter accident in June spoke for the first time Thursday about her loss.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway. […]
Woman Wanted For Robbing Hamden Bank
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a bank by passing a note to the teller. The incident occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Hamden. Hamden Police responded to the Connex Credit Union, 2100 Dixwell...
Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas
Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
Recount Overturns Defeat of 18-Term Incumbent in Bridgeport, Challenger Cries Foul
During last week’s Democratic primary in Bridgeport, challenger Marcus Brown appeared to beat longtime incumbent Jack Hennessy by five votes in a battle for a District 127 seat in the State House of Representatives. In the low-turnout primary, Brown won 579 votes and Hennessy won 574. But by state...
Two hurt in Pratt Street stabbing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after allegedly stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
Danbury Man Drowns At Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, Police Say
State police are reporting that a man who was pulled from a Fairfield County lake in cardiac arrest has died from drowning. The victim, Adao Nogueira, age 53, of Danbury, was rescued from Button Island in New Fairfield around 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16. Brookfield Volunteer Fire and EMS were...
Crowds of people honor life of man killed in fiery Trumbull crash
A vigil was held in Powell Terrace in Bridgeport Tuesday evening in honor of the man killed in a fiery crash in Trumbull Monday.
Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft
WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Bridgeport man killed in crash on Route 111 in Trumbull
TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man was killed in a car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull on Monday evening, according to the police. Just after 4 p.m., police were notified of a serious car crash in the area of Route 111 (Monroe Turnpike) at the intersection of Technology Drive. According to the police, […]
