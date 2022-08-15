ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-08-18@7:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck by a car at Barnum at Noble Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police investigate city's 3rd homicide in the past week

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're ending the week on a dry note. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Low-income families in Connecticut are getting a one-time back-to-school benefit from a COVID-19 relief fund. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said Friday features a good amount of sunshine....
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Report gives first look at use of force by Connecticut police

A report by researchers at the University of Connecticut offers new insight into how often police officers use physical force to arrest or detain people. Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have been required to report all use-of-force incidents, such as hitting, kicking, or tackling people to subdue them, deploying pepper spray, using a stun gun or pointing a firearm.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Wanted For Robbing Hamden Bank

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a bank by passing a note to the teller. The incident occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Hamden. Hamden Police responded to the Connex Credit Union, 2100 Dixwell...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On Dixwell: Scooter Saves Gas

Light rain and a brief detour through Hamden Wednesday morning didn’t stop scooter-toting Kendall Cobb from making his way to Orange to get his computer fixed — while keeping his gas bill down. Cobb was headed north from New Haven on Dixwell Avenue when he realized he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Two hurt in Pratt Street stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after allegedly stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Phone leads to Stamford 18-year-old’s arrest in Westport car theft

WESTPORT — A cellphone found in a stolen pickup has led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Stamford resident, police said. DeMarcus Bennett, 18, turned himself in to Westport police on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was held on a $20,000 bond and was arraigned in state Superior Court in Stamford Wednesday morning, the police department said in a Facebook post.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man killed in crash on Route 111 in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man was killed in a car crash on Route 111 in Trumbull on Monday evening, according to the police. Just after 4 p.m., police were notified of a serious car crash in the area of Route 111 (Monroe Turnpike) at the intersection of Technology Drive. According to the police, […]
TRUMBULL, CT

