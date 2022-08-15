Read full article on original website
Related
avoyellestoday.com
Craig Bordelon, 38, Marksville
Memorial services for Mr. Craig James Bordelon will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, LA. with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
theadvocate.com
Made in Acadiana: The old Richard recipe lives on in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit since food is so prominent in south Louisiana.
avoyellestoday.com
Georgie “Ann” Dauzat, Mansura
Private services were held for Georgie “Ann” Dauzat of Mansura. Burial was held at Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifthward. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” (Danny) Goudeau of Big Bend; sons, Richard Dauzat of Mansura and Anderson “Andy” (Michelle) Dauzat of Big Bend; grandchildren, Sharee Dauzat, Savanna Gauthier; great-grandchildren, Mia Gauthier, Alyssa Gauthier, and Destiny Ducote.
klax-tv.com
Family of Charles Frederick Page Fights to Recognize His Aviation Legacy
When you think of aviation, the first name that comes to mind is the Wright Brothers. But around the same time, a Pineville, Louisiana man patented his plan for the first airplane. In his hands, Joe Page holds the proof his grandfather, Charles Frederick Page, created first patent of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting on Perry Ln. injures one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, Aug 17.
kalb.com
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
KTAL
2 women charged with animal abuse at Louisiana K-9 academy
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two women have been arrested in connection with an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Tina Frey, 52, of Lena, and Victoria Brimer, 21, of Lena, both face charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey owns the dog training facility. Brimer is Frey’s daughter.
kalb.com
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
RELATED PEOPLE
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
kalb.com
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ricky Washington & Tevin Jenkins
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating two wanted fugitives. There are multiple ways to leave on tip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Cargill to spend $34 million on Breaux Bridge salt facility
Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements. The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish. Company officials said the improvements will be made over...
KPLC TV
Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed Sunday morning when his pickup truck ran off the highway and rolled down an embankment near Oberlin, police say. Edwin A. McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was driving east in a 2014 Nissan Titan on Reeds Bridge Road west of Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
kalb.com
“It’s past time that we try something new”: Alexandria Councilman seeking immediate action to curb crime
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Alexandria City Council held a public hearing to give residents a chance to voice their concerns and offer solutions to slow down the crime rate. Since that meeting, one council member said he is tired of waiting around for ideas to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Breaux Bridge woman found dead in apparent hit-and-run on Poydras St.
Person driving Lincoln Navigator hit, killed woman found in ditch
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
kalb.com
Pitkin woman killed in Vernon Parish ATV crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 that claimed the life of Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin. Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, LSP responded to a crash involving a 2004...
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Comments / 0