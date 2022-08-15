Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lanes on Winchester Rd. in Lexington shut down after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Lexington police say two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on Winchester Road at Bahama Road at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. According to officers, one driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second driver was taken to UK Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Lexington leaders, Kentucky Utilities reach agreement on tree removal plan
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After months of protests and heated council meetings, Lexington leaders have approved a memorandum of understanding with Kentucky Utilities regarding the controversial line clearing plan. The issue included tree trimming, removal and replacement practices. KU says the work is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old. Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
Eastern Progress
Update: Crew repairs water main break on Lancaster Avenue
UPDATE: The EKU facilities management staff, along with staff of Richmond Utilities, stopped the leak in the water main with a pipe clamp by 11:15 p.m. on August 18. The hole caused by the break remains to be repaired, but the crew located the hole and repaired it. Bryan Makinen, EKU's associate vice president of public safety and facilities management, commended the crew that helped repair the break: "These guys were headed back to their families when we called, this took them away from family dinners, and they came back without ifs, ands, or buts. . . they are a credit to EKU," Makinen said.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WKYT 27
City of Lexington receives $2 million grant to fight overdoses
A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning. First Alert Weather Day Saturday - Strong Storms Possible. Here are the top stories we're following today. First Warn 5: Friday Morning Forecast, Aug. 19th. Updated: 10 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Mathieu...
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
WTVQ
Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
foxlexington.com
Paris dealing with vandalism problem, 1 ministry trying to help
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – Paris has seen a lot of vandalism in recent weeks with graffiti popping up all over. Who is responsible is unclear but residents like Chris Boone of the Boone Ministry Project are taking it upon themselves to help clean up the vandal’s work.
WKYT 27
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting. Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm. Police say the shooting happened on July 20 in...
WKYT 27
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
WKYT 27
Old Friends Farm to add memorial sculpture of Medina Spirit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Medina Spirit’s untimely death in December 2021 marked a sad moment for the sport of horse racing. Four months after being laid to rest at Old Friends Farm, an artist is sculpting a new memorial for the thoroughbred there, and it’s coming together with the help of the Baffert family.
WKYT 27
One Lexington initiative still aiming at reducing violent crime amongst teens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city’s One Lexington initiative aims to reduce violent crime amongst teenagers. While homicides are up this year in Lexington, the number of young people killed is down. “He hadn’t even began life yet, like it’s heart breaking,” One Lexington Executive Director Devine Carama said....
