Steph Curry is coming off winning his fourth NBA title of his career, all with the Golden State Warriors. According to five-time champion Derek Fisher, Curry has reached newer heights with the on-court success he has had. In a recent interview, Fisher said quote: 'I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether Curry belongs in the same sentence as the three NBA legends or not.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO