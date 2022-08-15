Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers agree to two-year, $97.1M extension | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Breaking: LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, which includes a player option for the 2024-25 season. His son Bronny James will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft that same year. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Ric Bucher react to the news.
FOX Sports
Does Steph Curry belong in the same class as Kobe, Shaq and Duncan? | UNDISPUTED
Steph Curry is coming off winning his fourth NBA title of his career, all with the Golden State Warriors. According to five-time champion Derek Fisher, Curry has reached newer heights with the on-court success he has had. In a recent interview, Fisher said quote: 'I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate whether Curry belongs in the same sentence as the three NBA legends or not.
FOX Sports
Can Lakers make same commitment LeBron James made to them?
The guessing game around LeBron James' future came to an end Wednesday, when news broke that he agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a 15% trade kicker and could increase to more than $110 million with a rise in the...
FOX Sports
Why Kevin Durant-Celtics is an ideal fit | THE HERD
Who will Kevin Durant suit up for next season? While KD's market is thinning, the Boston Celtics are reportedly the 'unofficial front-runner' to land the veteran. Colin Cowherd makes his case for why KD-Boston is the ideal fit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
FOX Sports
Why Bears must trade Roquan Smith for offensive help | THE HERD
LB Roquan Smith requested a trade from the Chicago Bears and reports say the Dallas Cowboys are interested in trading for him. Smith asked for a trade after contract talks went nowhere. The Bears are lacking help for Justin Fields, so is it time for the team to pivot from its 1985 mentality? Colin Cowherd shares advice on how to become successful in the NFL and NFC North.
FOX Sports
'It got my attention': Bronny James' dunk draws reaction from Skip, Shannon
Bronny James threw down what was likely the dunk of his prep career Monday. The play was a marvelous display of athleticism: James took an outlet pass, raced up the floor with a pacy left-handed dribble, froze his defender with an in-and-out move, then detonated on said opponent with a jam that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Retains Premier Football and Basketball Media Rights Package with the Big Ten Conference
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports today announced it has retained its premier collegiate media rights agreement with the Big Ten Conference, the most-watched conference in college sports in 2021-22. Beginning 2023, in accordance with the start of the conference’s new media deals, FOX Sports’ package adds additional football and men’s basketball games to its elite schedule across its family of networks, while increasing FOX’s top game selections.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers expresses frustration with inconsistency in young WRs | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration by the inconsistency in his younger WRs. After practice, he said quote: 'The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area.' Colin Cowherd reacts to Rodgers' comments and advises him to be a bit more patient despite supporting his actions.
FOX Sports
How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
FOX Sports
Skip Bayless on the worst sports loss he's ever suffered | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip Bayless tells the story of the most painful sports loss he ever encountered while playing baseball in Oklahoma City. “This loss will haunt me to my grave.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Chargers, Vikings make Colin's Top 10 teams after Week 1 of preseason | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his first Herd Hierarchy since the 2022 NFL Draft and gives his top 10 NFL teams after Week 1 of the preseason. The Kansas City Chiefs and reigning Super Bowl champs land on the list, but hear who else makes the cut.
FOX Sports
Trey Lance reportedly having a 'couple of rough days' at 49ers camp | THE HERD
Trey Lance is gearing up to his new role as the San Francisco 49ers' starting QB. However, according to The Ringer, Lance had one good day of practice but missed more than half of his throws the next day, including going 1-for-8 in his final nine throws. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan later admits that he has had 'some good days and some rough days' at camp. Colin Cowherd explains why the 49ers are concerned for Lance despite having a 'Super Bowl roster.'
FOX Sports
CeeDee Lamb misses joint practice due to cut on foot | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
The Dallas Cowboys have another setback. WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a cut on his foot during practice, which required stitches. He is also expected to miss the Cowboys' next practice. However, Cowboys officials do not think that his injury is considered serious. Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor share whether they feel Lamb's injury is serious or not.
FOX Sports
Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
FOX Sports
Wilson back with Jets after surgery, eager to begin rehab
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson returned to the New York Jets' facility Thursday, eager to begin rehabilitation on his surgically repaired right knee. The second-year quarterback had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn meniscus. He also has a bone bruise in the knee and is expected to be sidelined the next few weeks as he recovers.
Comments / 0