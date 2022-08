POSITION: Assistant to Engineer/Engineering Technician Wage/Salary: $26.50/hr. to $35/hr. The Chickasaw County Engineer’s Office is accepting applications for an Assistant to Engineer/Engineering Technician position. Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil/Construction Engineering or 2 year Civil Engineering technician’s degree preferred. Experience in construction/surveying desired. Wages based on qualifications and experience. Application, job description and requirements are available at the Chickasaw County Engineer’s Office, Courthouse, 8 E. Prospect St., New Hampton, IA 50659 or chickasawcounty.iowa.gov.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO