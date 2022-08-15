ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Geely Auto report first half 2022 results, pure EV sales surge 520%

Chinese automaker Geely Auto released strong first-half 2022 results today, showing a massive surge in EV sales. The automaker continues growing its electric segment, with pure electric vehicle sales surging 520% from 2021. Although Geely Auto is not a fully electric automaker, it’s aggressively expanding its EV market. The company...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market

Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Lion#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev#Workhorse#Greenpower Motor Company#Greenpower S Q1
nationalinterest.org

1 Million Made: Musk Celebrates Tesla’s Achievements in China

On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted congratulations to Giga Shanghai in China on manufacturing the facility’s one-millionth car. Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted congratulations to Giga Shanghai in China on manufacturing the facility’s one-millionth car while also noting that “Total Teslas made now over 3M.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch

The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy