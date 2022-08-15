Read full article on original website
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
electrek.co
Rivian announces it will soon be delivering its Ocean Coast interiors, but there is a caveat
We were lucky to receive an update from Rivian today on the new R1 series Ocean Coast interiors. The EV startup is excited to announce a few critical design updates, but there’s a catch. Rivian is giving us a sneak peek at the automaker’s new Ocean Coast interior. The...
electrek.co
Geely Auto report first half 2022 results, pure EV sales surge 520%
Chinese automaker Geely Auto released strong first-half 2022 results today, showing a massive surge in EV sales. The automaker continues growing its electric segment, with pure electric vehicle sales surging 520% from 2021. Although Geely Auto is not a fully electric automaker, it’s aggressively expanding its EV market. The company...
ZDNet
China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market
Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
electrek.co
Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
The average electric car price in the United States hit $66,000 last month – a more than 13% increase year over year. That’s a bit disappointing since the promise has been that EV prices would come down, but this price increase isn’t the whole story. One of...
The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions.
Musk sells Tesla stock worth $6.9 billion as possibility of forced Twitter deal rises
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.
Fall Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Out Cash [Full List]
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been three rounds of stimulation checks, but many people urgently need another one. Even if inflation is still punishing consumers, states are rising to the challenge. However, not all states are able to meet the need for more money.
electrek.co
Here are the cars eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act, the major climate bill, was signed today, changing the availability of electric vehicle tax credits. Now, only EVs assembled in North America qualify for the credits. Today the US government released a preliminary list of which vehicles currently qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit. There...
nationalinterest.org
1 Million Made: Musk Celebrates Tesla’s Achievements in China
On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted congratulations to Giga Shanghai in China on manufacturing the facility’s one-millionth car. Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted congratulations to Giga Shanghai in China on manufacturing the facility’s one-millionth car while also noting that “Total Teslas made now over 3M.”
The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch
The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
itechpost.com
Elon Musk Responds to Ford CEO Jim Farley’s Jab on Tesla Cybertruck EV Delays
Elon Musk responds to Ford Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jim Farley after the latter boasted about leading the electric pickup truck market amid theTesla Cybertruck electric vehicle (EV) delays. Farley called out the Tesla CEO, claiming that Ford is now the leader of all EV pickup trucks in the United...
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
A Shopify employee who lost her job in its mass layoff had 25 offers on LinkedIn just 2 days later
Shopify laid off about 1,000 staff in late July after realizing the pandemic online sales bump had not been sustained.
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ola, financed by SoftBank, will introduce its first electric vehicle in 2024
As the competition to establish a presence in India's emerging EV market heats up, the CEO of Ola Electric announced on Monday that his company would introduce an all-electric car capable of reaching speeds of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (just over 62 mph) in under four seconds.
Tesla Rival Xpeng Unveils 'Ultra-fast Charging Technology' That Can Power Its 200 Km-Range G9 SUV In 5 Minutes
Tesla Inc TSLA rival XPeng Inc XPEV unveiled ultra-fast charging technology for its electric vehicles at its Supercharging Media Day held in Guangzhou on Monday. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle startup announced its S4 Supercharger, which can deliver 200 km of charge to the G9 SUV, the company's upcoming vehicle model, in just five minutes.
