Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Details
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple during their time together. Unfortunately, not all relationships last, and theirs certainly didn't, as they called things off at some point during the pandemic. However, Rodgers speaks highly of Patrick, opening up about their time together in a recent interview.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans
We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Cowher Reveals His Theory On Bill Belichick's Decision
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a big blow when Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That created a void at offensive coordinator which led to Belichick making an interesting choice for that role. He didn't hire a true offensive coordinator and instead announced that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would be co-leading the unit.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Najee Harris left Alabama 'for like two weeks' after being 'belittled' by Nick Saban
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers used a first-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft to land running back Najee Harris, Harris became a household name featuring for the Alabama Crimson Tide and playing under head coach Nick Saban from 2017 through the 2020 college football season. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently...
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Cut
On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of reserve quarterback Brett Hundley. The former fifth-round draft pick signed with the Ravens as an extra QB option earlier this offseason. While NFL insider Dov Kleiman originally reported this move as "unexpected," he later clarified that he thought the release was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
CBS Sports
How Deshaun Watson might be able to avoid a season-long suspension, plus NFL Rookie of the Year hopefuls
Hello everyone, and happy Wednesday. It's an especially happy one for John Breech, who finally witnessed his friend, Ryan Wilson, honor the Bengals in a big way (more on that below). While he basks in glee, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
fantasypros.com
Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens
According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott
Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1