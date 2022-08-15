ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A day of outdoor music: PorchFests making encores in Wethersfield, Hartford, Bridgeport, Milford

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

PorchFest, a day of free concerts by local musicians performed on front porches of homes and businesses, is co‌ming back to four Connecticut towns this year.

PorchFest was founded in Ithaca, New York, in 2007 and spread nationwide. Connecticut towns that have made PorchFest an annual tradition are Wethersfield and Bridgeport, which will have their events on Aug. 27; Hartford, which will have its event on Sept. 18; and Milford, which will have its event on Oct. 1.

Wethersfield jumped on the PorchFest trend in 2019, took a pandemic hiatus in 2020, then resumed in 2021. Melinda McDonald Robidoux, who owns Circa Antiques and Collectibles at 225 Main Street, is helping to coordinate the third Wethersfield PorchFest this year, on behalf of its presenter, the Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association.

Robidoux said the pandemic — and the recent designation of Wethersfield as the state’s fourth “Cultural District” — have increased foot traffic in Old Wethersfield.

“People wanted to get out and be with others, and being outside was the one way folks were able to enjoy each other’s company throughout COVID,” Robidoux said. “We have seen an uptick in people walking all along Main Street, taking in the historic character of Old Wethersfield, going to the Cove and parking to watch the sunset over the water.”

Wethersfield’s Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Church Street to Center Street during PorchFest.

Sarah Moore, founder and co-chair (with Jeffrey Lanteigne) of the PorchFest in the West End of Hartford, said the event “energizes our neighborhood and brings people of all ages out to the streets and sidewalks to share a collective experience.

“We see kids in strollers, families on bikes, friends jamming out to the music. The musicians and the community are out to support each other and have a great time together,” Moore said.

Joseph Linhart, who will perform with his band Kenyon at West End PorchFest at Linhart’s home at 108 Kenyon Street, said: “I love Porchfest. I love watching. I love performing. It truly has grown into one of the great neighborhood traditions.”

Here is info available now about the four Connecticut PorchFest. The lineups may change or expand as the dates get closer. Check websites for updates.

Wethersfield

Wethersfield PorchFest will be on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the porches of businesses. oldwethersfield.com/porchfest/

Here is the lineup:

  • 9. a.m.: Soulshine will offer free yoga at 9 a.m. and a vendor fair will take place all along the street.
  • 10 a.m.: Michelle Suesens at Heirloom Market, 263 Main Street; Heather McLarney at Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum, 211 Main Street; Big Stabby Trio at Grange Fresh, 136 Main Street.
  • 11 a.m.: The Jolly Beggars at Keeney Memorial Cultural Center, 200 Main Street.
  • 11:30 a.m.: Jayden Earth at Village Chiropractic, 137 Main Street.
  • Noon: Kilashandra at Griffith Academy, 275 Main Street; Earl Champagne at Heirloom Market; Stardust Jazz at Circa Antiques; The Lox & Keyes Theory at The Charles, 161 Main Street.
  • 1 p.m.: Mary Ellen Cowles and Friends at Lucky Lou’s, 222 Main St.; TSC Acoustic at Soulshine Yoga, 163 Main Street; and Low Ceilings at Grange Fresh.
  • 1:30 p.m.: Plumrose at Drumroll Coffee Roasters, 217 Main Street.
  • 2 p.m.: Anthony Zito and Human Racehorses at Heirloom Market; Mystic Seaport Chanteymen at Keeney Center; Yellow 9 at The Charles; The PPTs at Neill Walsh Goldsmith, 125 Main Street.
  • 2:30 p.m.: Juke Box 45 at Main Street Creamery, 271 Main Street; Brown Paper Sax at First Church, 250 Main Street.
  • 4 p.m.: Bonnie Jo Duo at Griffith Academy; Harold Walker at Circa Antiques.
  • 4:30 p.m.: Tim Reardon at Lucky Lou’s; Florid at Neill Walsh Goldsmiths.
  • 5 p.m.: Charlie Diamond at Main Street Creamery; Shay Kiddy at Soulshine Yoga.

Bridgeport

Bridgeport also has a PorchFest on Aug. 27, from 1 to 8 p.m. in the Black Rock neighborhood surrounding St. Mary’s by the Sea church. The sixth Black Rock PorchFest has not yet announced its lineup. facebook.com/blackrockporchfest/ .

Hartford

Hartford’s third PorchFest, which takes place at homes in the West End, will be Sept. 18 from 1 to 6 p.m., presented by the West End Civic Association. The locations of performances are still being finalized. Noah Webster MicroSociety Magnet School, 5 Cone Street, will be the central hub that will feature food trucks, a food and necessities drive to fill local pantries, sales of T-shirts designed by local artist Lindaluz Carrillo, an open mic hour and concerts.

Musicians, performing folk, classical, pop, punk, alt-rock, folk, rap and jazz, include Chadwick Thomas and Morgan Pope, Greg Wilfrid, Heather McLarney, Sink or Swim, Earl Champagne, BrightWave, Meetinghouse, Sam Moffett, Nikita, Brett Trottier, Florence Wolff Nicholson, Dylan Barnes, Jim Mercik and Kenyon. That list may grow, Moore said. westendporchfest.org .

Milford

Milford PorchFest, sponsored by the Milford Arts Council, will be Oct. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at homes all around town. Bands and locations are still being recruited until Sept. 1. milfordporchfest.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Wethersfield
