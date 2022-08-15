ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Deputies find reported missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing was found Thursday night. Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was located safe and unharmed.
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party

Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 88-year-old woman from South Carolina is dead after she was attacked by an alligator, according to sheriff’s officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the community guarding what was believed to be a person.
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting and killing Kareem Smalls in November 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first full bit of testimony jurors heard in the courtroom Wednesday came from the lead detective at the time when Kareem Smalls was shot to death. That detective, now a sergeant with the Savannah Police Department, walked the jury through what he heard and saw from the moment he arrived at the scene at the Kayton Homes development the night of November 23rd, 2020.
Man injured in Trask Parkway rollover

Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Bogus Lane. Rescue workers arrived on scene to find a single vehicle SUV that had rolled over with leaking fuel.
Savannah police investigating deadly shooting on 38th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 2:31 p.m.:. "Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 800 block of W. 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom deceased as a result of the shooting.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Midtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting left a 22-year-old man dead early Thursday morning in Savannah.  The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it happened in the 800 block of W. 38th Street, near Bulloch Street around 3 a.m. Police found Phoenix Odom dead at the scene. SPD says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have […]
Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
