WJCL
Preliminary autopsy report reveals cause of death in Sun City alligator attack
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Beaufort County Coroner David Ott tells WJCL 22 News that 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker died Monday of blunt force trauma due to an alligator attack. This comes days after Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said Becker was gardening near a pond before the attack.
live5news.com
Deputies find reported missing man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing was found Thursday night. Andrew “Drew” Moore, 28, was located safe and unharmed.
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
live5news.com
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
live5news.com
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
walterborolive.com
Child shot, others injured at Walterboro party
Two suspects are being sought in a weekend shooting and stabbing that injured several people, including a 12-year-old child who was shot multiple times. The entire crime scene occurred outside of a party that was happening along Main Street in Walterboro. At about 8:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers...
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WALA-TV FOX10
wtoc.com
Teenager arrested after crashing car attempting to flee police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended in flames. The Savannah Police Department said an officer tried to pull the car over Wednesday evening at 45th and Bull streets, but the driver fled. Police say the car crashed in front of where the attempted stop happened.
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle rider died Tuesday in a crash with a second vehicle. The crash happened at approximately 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 278 at Pinckney Colony Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2019 Toyoya pickup traveling south...
wtoc.com
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting and killing Kareem Smalls in November 2020
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first full bit of testimony jurors heard in the courtroom Wednesday came from the lead detective at the time when Kareem Smalls was shot to death. That detective, now a sergeant with the Savannah Police Department, walked the jury through what he heard and saw from the moment he arrived at the scene at the Kayton Homes development the night of November 23rd, 2020.
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
yourislandnews.com
Man injured in Trask Parkway rollover
Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Bogus Lane. Rescue workers arrived on scene to find a single vehicle SUV that had rolled over with leaking fuel.
WJCL
Woman killed by alligator near South Carolina pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in an alligator attack in South Carolina, the second person to die by an alligator in the state this summer. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Sun City Hilton Head development in Bluffton. A person called emergency services say they saw the animal near the edge of the water guarding what appeared to be a body.
