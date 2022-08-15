ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police give kindergartener special ride to school

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police officers are following up on a promise made to a child on his birthday earlier this year. In June, we shared the story of 6-year-old Carter. Police said Carter's grandparents adopted him when he was little. His grandparents told police they feel bad that they can't play with him as much as they want due to their age.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati highlighting culture, community

CINCINNATI — The Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati this weekend. As one of 28 remaining national family reunion celebrations, the BFR celebrates, unifies and supports Black people with a variety of entertainment and activities. Cincinnati’s event draws approximately 10,000 visitors each year. This year’s event will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Zoo's hippo baby Fritz makes public debut

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's new baby hippo Fritz and his mom Bibi are starting to explore their outdoor habitat, and guests will be able to see them starting Friday. Zoo officials said they are ready for the next step in the introduction process, meeting all of their fans. Starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sports reporter, anchor Olivia Ray joins Cincinnati's WLWT News 5 team

CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Thursday Olivia Ray has joined the WLWT News 5 team as Sports Anchor/Reporter. Viewers can expect to see Ray covering local Cincinnati sports on WLWT effective immediately. Ray is an Emmy Award winning Sports Reporter and Anchor who was most recently at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Popular Cincinnati restaurant Senate is returning to Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Popular restaurant Senate is bringing its gourmet hot dogs and street food back to Over-the-Rhine. Owners Queen Hospitality Group said after a brief hiatus, they are relocating Senate into the kitchen of the Holiday Spirits bar. The group said they are currently looking at several neighborhoods to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police looking for suspect accused of rape

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department issued a release Wednesday searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a reported rape in Over-the-Rhine. According to the release, on Aug. 13 at 4:53 a.m. officers and fire personnel responded to the 200-block of E. Clifton Avenue for a reported rape. The victim said a firearm was used in the incident.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for both men charged in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting

CINCINNATI — Two men charged in a shooting that left nine people injured in Over-the-Rhine had their bonds raised during a court hearing Thursday. The suspects face decades in prison if convicted on all charges. New charges and new details were revealed in court. It turns out one of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 19-21

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. The 34th annual Black Family Reunion celebration takes place this weekend. Kicking off this weekend, a host of family...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Watermain break shuts down road in Hyde Park Friday

CINCINNATI — A watermain break has shut down Kendall Avenue at Madison Road in Hyde Park Friday morning. The shut down will likely impact traffic next to Withrow High School as students and staff arrive for school. Officials said repairs are likely to last through the morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after 2 employees shot at Wendy's in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Four officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in Walnut Hills, Thursday evening. Officials confirmed, just before 7 p.m. a shooting took place in the 800-block of William Howard Taft Road. The two male victims were located on scene suffering from gun shot wounds...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld

CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after child shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a shooting in Winton Hills with one victim, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police confirmed that a shooting took place in the 200 block of Craft Street. The victim is...
CINCINNATI, OH

