Just when one thinks "wokeness" has reached its peak, progressives find a way to create new heights-and to no surprise, it stems from the teacher’s union. Recently, a local story became front page news here in Minnesota. The story is based in Minneapolis, the heart of Congressional District 5, where I am running as a candidate in the upcoming election. The Minneapolis teacher’s union negotiated a clause that would lay off senior teachers in good standing before junior teachers with more melanin. Simply put – this agreement is illegal and racist.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO