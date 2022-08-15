ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

SurfCityTim
3d ago

This is a Democratic Party thing. They are continuing there agenda. Divide the people then while not looking. Conquer the people with policies and regulations. Soon the Democratic Party will destroy our democracy

You gotta be baggin me
3d ago

Unbelievable….that is literally systemic racism! We are moving back to the 40’s and 50’s!

Bernice Martinez
3d ago

being a teacher doctor cop nurse Church everybody needs to stop being racist against anyone we are not here to treat anybody bad but treat them with respect how are you going to get along if we can't love one another no one of the world is going yo deep in the crack's

Fox News

The Minneapolis teachers union is wrong - race shouldn't matter in teacher layoffs

Just when one thinks "wokeness" has reached its peak, progressives find a way to create new heights-and to no surprise, it stems from the teacher’s union. Recently, a local story became front page news here in Minnesota. The story is based in Minneapolis, the heart of Congressional District 5, where I am running as a candidate in the upcoming election. The Minneapolis teacher’s union negotiated a clause that would lay off senior teachers in good standing before junior teachers with more melanin. Simply put – this agreement is illegal and racist.
