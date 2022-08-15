Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
spectrumlocalnews.com
Election administrators in Texas face pressure, threats
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The November election is less than three months away. Recently, Gillespie County’s entire elections staff of three people quit. The county judge, who declined to speak on camera, said the clerk and tax assessor-collector will handle the November election now. Neither of those offices accepted interview requests.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Abortion remains legal in Michigan as judge rules county prosecutors cannot charge providers with a felony
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Abortion remains legal in Michigan as judge rules county prosecutors cannot charge providers with a felony. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawsuit filed to stop Robertson Fire Protection District recall election
ST. LOUIS–A north St. Louis County Fire District which has been mired in controversy and legal acrimony with a vocal group of residents and the city of Hazelwood for years added a new legal layer Wednesday, less than two days before a deadline to file for a disputed recall election.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas comptroller, Senate budget chief in favor of repealing 'Tampon Tax'
TEXAS — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, extended their support in eliminating state and local sales tax on feminine hygiene products. Twenty-four states have already removed taxes on menstrual products. Past proposals to repeal the “Tampon Tax” in Texas have continuously fallen short. State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, has led the charge every session since 2017, but the bill has only made it as far as the governor’s desk.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive
LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths have differing views on abortion
RALEIGH, N.C. — President Joe Biden recently signed an Executive Order to help women travel over state lines for abortions, as some states are putting restrictions in place following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What You Need To Know. Pastor Michael Woodard’s church supports...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Utah's ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's pension fund took a beating in volatile market
New York's pension fund in the first quarter of the state's fiscal year posted a negative rate of return amid a volatile financial scene nationally and across the globe. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced the fund posted a negative 8.24% return in the first three months of the fiscal year beginning April 1.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Photo Essay: How New York farm breweries are getting a boost
With the $3 billion-a-year craft beer boom in New York, hop growers – and farm breweries – are seeing a boost as the state continues to incentivize locally grown ingredients. Madison County’s Critz Farms, owned and operated by Matthew and Juanita Critz, is one such farm brewery, producing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Need a job? H-E-B hosting 1-day career fair across Texas
TEXAS — If you’re in search of a job, give your local H-E-B a visit on Tuesday, Aug. 23. A career fair will be at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At H-E-B, our success starts with our...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York regulators release health insurance rates
New York regulators on Wednesday approved a slate of health insurance rate increases for next year, covering individual market and small group plans in the state. In most instances, the Department of Financial Services approved far smaller rate increases than had been sought by health insurance companies. Officials announced they...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York apple orchards feeling effects of climate change
Soons Orchard has called their property in New Hampton home for over a century. Although it’s stood the test of time, it becomes harder each season due to the effects of climate change. “It’s like Las Vegas in the dirt,” said Sharon Soons. Sharon is the daughter...
