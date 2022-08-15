ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Election administrators in Texas face pressure, threats

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The November election is less than three months away. Recently, Gillespie County’s entire elections staff of three people quit. The county judge, who declined to speak on camera, said the clerk and tax assessor-collector will handle the November election now. Neither of those offices accepted interview requests.
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
POLITICS
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
AUBURN, AL
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Texas comptroller, Senate budget chief in favor of repealing 'Tampon Tax'

TEXAS — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, extended their support in eliminating state and local sales tax on feminine hygiene products. Twenty-four states have already removed taxes on menstrual products. Past proposals to repeal the “Tampon Tax” in Texas have continuously fallen short. State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, has led the charge every session since 2017, but the bill has only made it as far as the governor’s desk.
TEXAS STATE
Beto O'Rourke makes Lampasas appearance during 49-day Texas drive

LAMPASAS, Texas — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke is on a 49-day tour of Texas. On Thursday, O’Rourke stopped in Lampasas and Pflugerville. It was pouring rain when O’Rourke walked into a crowded cafeteria in Lampasas. The candidate received a standing ovation from the crowd.
LAMPASAS, TX
New York's pension fund took a beating in volatile market

New York's pension fund in the first quarter of the state's fiscal year posted a negative rate of return amid a volatile financial scene nationally and across the globe. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced the fund posted a negative 8.24% return in the first three months of the fiscal year beginning April 1.
BUSINESS
Photo Essay: How New York farm breweries are getting a boost

With the $3 billion-a-year craft beer boom in New York, hop growers – and farm breweries – are seeing a boost as the state continues to incentivize locally grown ingredients. Madison County’s Critz Farms, owned and operated by Matthew and Juanita Critz, is one such farm brewery, producing...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Need a job? H-E-B hosting 1-day career fair across Texas

TEXAS — If you’re in search of a job, give your local H-E-B a visit on Tuesday, Aug. 23. A career fair will be at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At H-E-B, our success starts with our...
TEXAS STATE
New York regulators release health insurance rates

New York regulators on Wednesday approved a slate of health insurance rate increases for next year, covering individual market and small group plans in the state. In most instances, the Department of Financial Services approved far smaller rate increases than had been sought by health insurance companies. Officials announced they...
BUSINESS
New York apple orchards feeling effects of climate change

Soons Orchard has called their property in New Hampton home for over a century. Although it’s stood the test of time, it becomes harder each season due to the effects of climate change. “It’s like Las Vegas in the dirt,” said Sharon Soons. Sharon is the daughter...
NEW HAMPTON, NY

