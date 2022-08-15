ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima Police searching for runaway juvenile

YAKIMA-- Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old runaway, Alexis Burson. She is described as 5 feet tall, 150 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. YPD asks that you contact them at 509-575-6200 if you have any information.
Man's Partially Burned Body Found Near Burned car in Central Washington

A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported. Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Crime & Safety
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
WSP: Inflatable raft loose on I-82 causes injury crash near Selah

YAKIMA -- The Washington State Patrol says a motorcycle rider from Yakima is injured and in the hospital after trying to swerve to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma was headed west of I-82 two miles outside Yakima when it...
New video shows police search for local arsonist

YAKIMA-- Following up on the 10 fires seen in downtown Yakima the other evening, local police are seen searching for a suspect. Even more fires were reported last night, causing police to bring in a K9 to aid in their hunt. The video, courtesy of Dennis Obrill, shows Yakima police...
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch

Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
Rabid bat found in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
AG Lawsuit: Ostrom Mushroom Farms fired women, replaced them with H-2A workers with fewer rights

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Washington State Attorney General is suing a Sunnyside mushroom farm, claiming they violated state laws by systematically firing female employees and replacing them with foreign agricultural workers who had fewer rights. “The evidence my team uncovered is clear,” Washington AG Bob Ferguson said. “Their conduct...
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
