TechRadar

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX review

The Fritz!Box 7590 AX is a one-size-fits-all solution for VDSL and cable broadband that also considers that some customers still have landline phones and faxes. It might lack tri-band functionality ideal for MESH, but it's strong in most other aspects. The AVM FRITZ!Box brand is well known across Europe but...
TechRadar

Google Search is changing, in a big way

Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
TechRadar

Soda PDF Online review

A versatile, well designed, online PDF editor with numerous tools to hand to make all the changes you need making to a document, from minor typos to pretty much starting from scratch. Soda PDF Online is an excellent product. Pros. +. Works exceedingly well from your favorite browser. +. Multi-platform:...
TechRadar

Lulzbot TAZ Sidekick 3D Printer review

Built with over 50% of 3D printed parts is a confident move, as is sticking with LulzBot's long held ethos of uploading all plans to the company's GitLab site. Still, this openness pays off with a machine that excels and reflects its Open Source origin. In use, the Taz Sidekick 747 is every part LulzBot, a workhorse that's ready to print with precision and reliability. Print quality is superb, and with customizable options alongside plenty of room to tinker, this is a printer that supplies quality and enjoyment at every level.
TechRadar

Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users

Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
TechRadar

Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy

Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
TechRadar

Here's why you shouldn't just use a car vacuum in your car

You'll find crumbs, dirt, dust and other debris everywhere, with one of our favorite leather wingback chairs accommodating quite a bit of it. Admittedly, we don't clean it enough, which is kind of embarrassing, but it's the reality we live in. Like many folk, we're particularly time-poor in our household, and as a result cleaning tasks such as vacuuming the armchair end up so far down the to-do list that, more than likely, they often just drop off it entirely.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a do-everything device that presents few compromises. It is good for photography, multi-tasking your work and watching Netflix, however the high price might put off some buyers. Two-minute review. Is it possible that we've reached the age of refinement in the foldable phone...
TechRadar

Corsair Voyager a1600 review

While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
TechRadar

The new Apple iPhone 14 will come early this year according to the best leaker

This year's Apple iPhone 14 will hit earlier than last year, according to Mark Gurman, the most accurate Apple information leaker on the planet, and picked up by friends at The Verge (opens in new tab). While the iPhone 13 made a late-September appearance, the new Apple iPhone 14 will show up just after the U.S. Labor Day holiday at a September 7th event. The phone will go on sale a week from the following Friday, on September 16th.
TechRadar

'Anti-reflective' coating allows Wi-Fi to pass through walls

Researchers at the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) and the University of Rennes have discovered a new method that allows Wi-Fi signals to penetrate walls more effectively, a development that could transform home broadband connectivity – as well as and 6G. (opens in new tab) Currently, Wi-Fi signals...
TechRadar

Box vs Dropbox: Which is best?

Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? We put it up against Dropbox in this head-to-head. In the past, businesses seeking to store lots of data with an emphasis on being able to access it remotely have had to use in-house servers, which are expensive to buy and challenging to maintain, often requiring specially trained staff.
TechRadar

Grado unveil new X Series wooden headphones with all-new drivers

Refreshed premium cans feature new woods and improved speakers. Grado has taken the wraps off two new pairs of audiophile-friendly wired headphones, with the premium audio brand boldly claiming their new flagship Statement GS3000x are the best best-sounding they’ve ever made. Eschewing modern features most headphone wearers have come...
TechRadar

Box vs Google Drive: Which is best?

Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Let us put it against Google Drive for you in this showdown. For several decades, companies seeking to store large amounts of data have had to rely on large in-house servers (opens in new tab) which are not only expensive to buy, but can need specially trained staff to maintain which can prove costly.
