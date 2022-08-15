Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX review
The Fritz!Box 7590 AX is a one-size-fits-all solution for VDSL and cable broadband that also considers that some customers still have landline phones and faxes. It might lack tri-band functionality ideal for MESH, but it's strong in most other aspects. The AVM FRITZ!Box brand is well known across Europe but...
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
Google Search is changing, in a big way
Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
TechRadar
Soda PDF Online review
A versatile, well designed, online PDF editor with numerous tools to hand to make all the changes you need making to a document, from minor typos to pretty much starting from scratch. Soda PDF Online is an excellent product. Pros. +. Works exceedingly well from your favorite browser. +. Multi-platform:...
TechRadar
Lulzbot TAZ Sidekick 3D Printer review
Built with over 50% of 3D printed parts is a confident move, as is sticking with LulzBot's long held ethos of uploading all plans to the company's GitLab site. Still, this openness pays off with a machine that excels and reflects its Open Source origin. In use, the Taz Sidekick 747 is every part LulzBot, a workhorse that's ready to print with precision and reliability. Print quality is superb, and with customizable options alongside plenty of room to tinker, this is a printer that supplies quality and enjoyment at every level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users
Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
Apple risks employee revolt with new return to office policy
Apple has become the latest tech company to require its workers to return to the office. As of September 05, the Cupertino-based firm will require its corporate workers visit the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as a third regular day that should be determined by workers and their supervisors.
Here's why you shouldn't just use a car vacuum in your car
You'll find crumbs, dirt, dust and other debris everywhere, with one of our favorite leather wingback chairs accommodating quite a bit of it. Admittedly, we don't clean it enough, which is kind of embarrassing, but it's the reality we live in. Like many folk, we're particularly time-poor in our household, and as a result cleaning tasks such as vacuuming the armchair end up so far down the to-do list that, more than likely, they often just drop off it entirely.
CARS・
Microsoft Excel update solves one of your biggest workplace problems
Creating the monster Microsoft Excel workbook of your dreams could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update. The spreadsheet software can often be cumbersome to use, especially when teams of people are all feeding into a central or main file that changes often and requires constant attention.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a do-everything device that presents few compromises. It is good for photography, multi-tasking your work and watching Netflix, however the high price might put off some buyers. Two-minute review. Is it possible that we've reached the age of refinement in the foldable phone...
TechRadar
Corsair Voyager a1600 review
While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
The new Apple iPhone 14 will come early this year according to the best leaker
This year's Apple iPhone 14 will hit earlier than last year, according to Mark Gurman, the most accurate Apple information leaker on the planet, and picked up by friends at The Verge (opens in new tab). While the iPhone 13 made a late-September appearance, the new Apple iPhone 14 will show up just after the U.S. Labor Day holiday at a September 7th event. The phone will go on sale a week from the following Friday, on September 16th.
'Anti-reflective' coating allows Wi-Fi to pass through walls
Researchers at the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) and the University of Rennes have discovered a new method that allows Wi-Fi signals to penetrate walls more effectively, a development that could transform home broadband connectivity – as well as and 6G. (opens in new tab) Currently, Wi-Fi signals...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 release date 'change' is a surprise – but was hiding in plain sight
For anyone following the iPhone 14 rumor saga over the last year, you'll have noticed a couple of things: the launch date has been the subject of speculation, and the predicted line-up was confirmed pretty early. I've been covering these launches since nearly the very beginning of the iPhone's existence*...
TechRadar
Box vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? We put it up against Dropbox in this head-to-head. In the past, businesses seeking to store lots of data with an emphasis on being able to access it remotely have had to use in-house servers, which are expensive to buy and challenging to maintain, often requiring specially trained staff.
Grado unveil new X Series wooden headphones with all-new drivers
Refreshed premium cans feature new woods and improved speakers. Grado has taken the wraps off two new pairs of audiophile-friendly wired headphones, with the premium audio brand boldly claiming their new flagship Statement GS3000x are the best best-sounding they’ve ever made. Eschewing modern features most headphone wearers have come...
TechRadar
Box vs Google Drive: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Let us put it against Google Drive for you in this showdown. For several decades, companies seeking to store large amounts of data have had to rely on large in-house servers (opens in new tab) which are not only expensive to buy, but can need specially trained staff to maintain which can prove costly.
Comments / 0