A survivor of Hurricane Katrina, Kevyn Lee-Wellington isn't about to have a couple of vandals break his spirit."I am an African-American gay entrepreneur," said Lee-Wellington. "And one thing I know is that I come from a heritage of people who have the strength to get up, get through and get over all the obstacles that come their way." Two years ago, Lee-Wellington hedged his bets and quit his job as a business executive to start Fluffy's Sno-Balls, hoping to bring authentic New Orleans culture to Long Beach. In the time since, Fluffy's has turned into a staple stop for many...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO