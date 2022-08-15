Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
fullertonobserver.com
Illumination Foundation Hosts Carnival for Kids
Illumination Foundation held its Ninth Annual Carnival for Kids on Saturday, July 30 at La Palma Park in Anaheim, welcoming over 1,000 homeless and at-risk children and families. The event featured carnival rides, children’s activities, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, live music, a stilt walker, folklorico dancers, delicious food,...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Lightscape' Tickets Are Now a Go (and Aglow)
Our nearest star is bidding us farewell earlier and earlier these days, er, nights, and longing for longer days is something we'll need to delay for several months, as we look to fall, then winter. But there are ways to brighten our bigger nights, those whimsical routes that add twinkle...
2 ducks attacked brutally in Fountain Valley park
Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center officials in Huntington Beach Thursday asked for the public’s help tracking down whoever severed the bills of two ducks found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. The ducks had to be euthanized because of the “severity of their wounds,” said Debbie McGuire, the...
fullertonobserver.com
Fullerton Resident Turns 104
Avis Curriston, a resident at Sunnycrest Senior Living, turned 104 on August 6, 2022. The staff at Sunnycrest organized a Hawaiian-themed birthday party for her with cake, tropical drinks, and Alohi Polynesian dancers. Avis was the third youngest among seven children, and she has survived them all. She grew up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
coloradoboulevard.net
Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6
Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Beach dessert shop endures through attacks from vandals
A survivor of Hurricane Katrina, Kevyn Lee-Wellington isn't about to have a couple of vandals break his spirit."I am an African-American gay entrepreneur," said Lee-Wellington. "And one thing I know is that I come from a heritage of people who have the strength to get up, get through and get over all the obstacles that come their way." Two years ago, Lee-Wellington hedged his bets and quit his job as a business executive to start Fluffy's Sno-Balls, hoping to bring authentic New Orleans culture to Long Beach. In the time since, Fluffy's has turned into a staple stop for many...
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Thrillist
The Best Cocktail Bars to Try in Orange County
Orange County isn’t known for its surplus of lounges conglomerated in trendy districts quite like Los Angeles, perhaps, but that’s what makes the allure of discovering our local bars that much more fun. In recent years, areas like Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and Anaheim, have reimagined what it means to enjoy a drink—carving out thoughtfully-designed spaces atop hotels, underneath restaurants, and even through walk-in refrigerators.
California Regulators Probe County Land Deal Next to Santa Ana College
California state housing officials are investigating whether the County of Orange is violating the state’s Surplus Land Act, as the county prepares to build market-rate housing on property it owns next to Santa Ana College. It’s the same law state officials sued Anaheim for violating in that city’s sale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Huntington Beach, CA
Whether you’re a local or just stopping through, Huntington Beach has a lot to offer—including some of the best food in Southern California. With more than its fair share of delicious cuisine, you’ll see a lot of restaurants stating that claim to be one of the best restaurants in Huntington Beach. To make your search a little easier, we’ve put together a list of some of our absolute eateries in Surf City USA.
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
foxla.com
Longtime Pasadena school custodian handcuffed at gunpoint on the job
PASADENA, Calif. - A longtime custodian at a Pasadena school was handcuffed and detained by police over the weekend, sparking outrage from some over how the officers responded to the incident. It happened Sunday morning at San Rafael Elementary School. According to authorities, officers responded to the scene to investigate...
Millions of MWD customers in SoCal asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days
Due to pipeline repairs - not the drought - about 4 million customers of the MWD in Southern California are being asked to stop outdoor watering Sept. 6-20.
NBC Los Angeles
Adopt Your Furry Best Friend at Special NBC4 Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Events in Pasadena and Pomona
NBC4's annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign is taking place throughout August 2022 with nearly 80 shelters and rescue organizations participating to help ease the overcrowding of animals at shelters and raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption. Several shelters are hosting family-friendly adoption events during Clear the Shelters, including two special NBC4 Clear the Shelters adoption events sponsored locally by Subaru:
Aquarium of the Pacific saying goodbye to 2 penguins
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is shipping off two Magellanic penguins, the aquarium announced Wednesday. “Jayde” and “Skipper” will be transported to other facilities connected to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) to become part of new breeding colonies, managers said. Both penguins hatched at the Aquarium of the Pacific in […]
SoCal to see sunshine, warm temperatures Friday
Southern California on Friday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a slight chance of thunderstorms lingers in the mountains and deserts.
Comments / 0