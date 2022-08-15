Read full article on original website
Excessive heat looming across Yakima & Kittitas counties through Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Temperatures are exceeding 100 degrees across the Mid-Columbia Basin; extending through central Washington as an excessive heat warning comes into effect for both the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. A notice issued through the Alert Yakima system on the morning of August 17 warns that excessive...
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic names Christy Trotter as new CEO
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has named Christy Trotter as its new Chief Executive Officer. The decision came after a months-long national search and interview process overseen by the organization’s board of directors, according to a news release from the health care organization. Trotter has been serving as interim...
wsu.edu
August 17, 2022 Honoring visionary leader and long time Washington State University Tri-Cities advocate Bob Ferguson
RICHLAND, Wash. – Longtime Tri-Citian and Washington State University Tri-Cities advocate Bob Ferguson, passed away Friday, Aug. 12. Ferguson’s vision and leadership were foundational for the Tri-Cities community and for WSU Tri-Cities. His passion and commitment to the future of energy will live on through the investments of time, talent and treasure he made in people and institutions during his lifetime.
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Hopsteiner announces a new agreement with CLS Farms
A new agreement with CLS Farms creates a new opportunity for brewers to source four Hopsteiner varieties. Hopsteiner just announced a new partnership with one of Washington’s independent hop growers. The company says that for the first time it has expanded some of its proprietary varieties to an outside grower, CLS Farms. It is the first agreement to give a grower full marketing, selling, and distributing rights for these four proprietary varieties: Sultana, Lotus, Calypso, and Altus.
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
Best Way To Skip Parking At The Tri-Cities Benton Franklin Fair
Everyone I know hates parking when they go to the fair. Your sweating in the heat while your waiting to park. Then you wear yourself out with the long walk to the front from your parking spot. But believe it or not, there is a free and safe way everyone you know can avoid that mess all together! So how do you ask?
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington
Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Update | New heat alert for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
nbcrightnow.com
Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
ifiberone.com
Hiker dies after fall from cliff in Kittitas County
SNOQUALMIE PASS - Kittitas County sheriff's officials say a Seattle man apparently fell to his death during a hike near Snoqualmie Pass over the weekend. 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero was reported missing on Monday when family and friends realized he hadn't returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian in Kittitas County.
