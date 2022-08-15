ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Free lawyer services in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, I.L. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
CARBONDALE, IL
Lourdes Hospital in Paducah providing period starter kits for young women

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Lourdes Hospital is working to combat period stigma for young women by providing 1000 period starter kits for young women. Many young women lack knowledge about puberty and how to manage their menstrual cycle, and those in low-income households may struggle to purchase feminine hygiene products each month. These factors can lead young women to feel shame, fear and anxiety about their periods, directly affecting their mental health and ability to thrive at school and other social environments.
PADUCAH, KY
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
CARBONDALE, IL
Ameren Illinois to hold energy boot camp for seniors

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is holding an information session to answer questions and offer ways to save money on energy usage for seniors. The utility provider is hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25. The event will be held at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated

Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
SIU Physician Assistants honored in White Coat ceremony

A White Coat ceremony on July 30 marked the 25th anniversary of the Physician Assistant Program at SIU School of Medicine. The event at the SIU Student Center in Carbondale honored 38 new clinicians who had completed physician assistant training. During the ceremony, members of the Class of 2022 received...
CARBONDALE, IL
Public encouraged to "shine bright" Friday in memory of Marion student

MARION - Members of the public and local schools are encouraged to wear bright colors this Friday in memory of a Marion student tragically killed in a bike accident last week. Oliver Patrick Lind, 9 years old, was a student at Washington Elementary School and was in Mr. Randolph’s 4th grade class. He was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike last Friday, and later passed away.
MARION, IL
Woman has $35,000 stolen through phone fraud

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A Williamson County woman had $35,000 stolen through phone fraud. The arrested, Samir Mehta, posted bond and is not in jail currently. Marion Police Department Chief David Fitts described the scam:. “He gave her all these instructions, he would not let her get off the phone....
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry

Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
CARBONDALE, IL
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
CARBONDALE, IL
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents

An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a potential phone scam. Someone calls and says you have a summons or that someone in your family needs the summons to be served to them. They go as far as to give...
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

