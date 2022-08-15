ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller

Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Championship leaders Blackburn slump to heavy defeat at Reading

The Championship leaders Blackburn lost for the first time this season after a 3-0 defeat at. Blackburn had won their opening three matches but were no match for. in a one-sided contest. Tom McIntyre opened the scoring with a header in the 13th minute and Junior Hoilett doubled the hosts’ lead from an acute angle. Lucas João completed the victory, with 12 minutes remaining, after firing home from Tyrese Fornah’s cross.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mcnamara
BBC

Charles Hagan: Wycombe Wanderers sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward

League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Charles Hagan. The 20-year-old, who spent time with Chelsea as a youth player, made just one first-team appearance for the Owls, coming off the bench in an EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in September 2020. He featured for non-league...
SOCCER
The Independent

Morgan Gibbs-White set to sign for Nottingham Forest in initial £25m deal

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing.Cooper refused to discuss individual players or specific details when asked about further incomings on Thursday at the City Ground, but did confirm more new arrivals were expected.It has been reported that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.Cooper said: “Yes, I definitely think there will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Right Back#South London#New Deal#Den#Lions#Qpr
BBC

Liam Delap: Stoke City set to sign forward on loan from Man City

Manchester City forward Liam Delap is set to join Championship club Stoke on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old son of former Stoke player Rory Delap is looking to play regular football following an ankle injury that ruled him out of large parts of last season. His first-team prospects are slim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker

Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch

Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
RUGBY
BBC

Solihull Moors 1-1 York City

Lenell John-Lewis ensured promoted York left Solihull Moors with something to show for their efforts as they came from behind to draw. The striker cancelled out substitute Alex Reid's 57th-minute opener to ensure the spoils were shared at the ARMCO Arena. Moors midfielder Joe Sbarra saw an eighth-minute strike ruled...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy