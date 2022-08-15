Read full article on original website
Norwich ban under-2s from attending games at Carrow Road due to fears over long term impact
NORWICH won’t allow children under two in the Carrow Road stands this season amid safety fears. The Canaries say they have responded to research suggesting that noise generated by fans can have a damaging effect on the hearing of young children. Wembley announced last season that matches organised by...
BBC
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips heads late leveller
Stoke City substitute D'Margio Wright-Phillips dived to head a superb 91st-minute equaliser to rescue a point for the Potters and deny Middlesbrough a first win of the season. After going a goal down to Jacob Brown's strike, Duncan Watmore turned it round for Boro with his first strike of the season seven minutes before the break, then forcing the error that brought his side's second.
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Everton reject new Chelsea bid for England under-21 forward
Everton have rejected a new formal offer of about £45m from Chelsea for forward Anthony Gordon. It is Chelsea's second approach for Gordon after a £40m offer earlier this week, but Everton are insisting they are not entertaining bids for the talented 21-year-old local product. It is anticipated...
Championship leaders Blackburn slump to heavy defeat at Reading
The Championship leaders Blackburn lost for the first time this season after a 3-0 defeat at. Blackburn had won their opening three matches but were no match for. in a one-sided contest. Tom McIntyre opened the scoring with a header in the 13th minute and Junior Hoilett doubled the hosts’ lead from an acute angle. Lucas João completed the victory, with 12 minutes remaining, after firing home from Tyrese Fornah’s cross.
BBC
Joel Latibeaudiere: Significant injury could push Swansea City into transfer market
Swansea City boss Russell Martin will look to sign a right-sided defender after losing Joel Latibeaudiere to what looks like a serious shoulder injury. Latibeaudiere, 22, was carried off during Swansea City's 2-2 draw with Millwall on Tuesday night. Martin was already without a natural right-wingback in his squad, with...
BBC
Charles Hagan: Wycombe Wanderers sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward
League One side Wycombe Wanderers have signed former Sheffield Wednesday forward Charles Hagan. The 20-year-old, who spent time with Chelsea as a youth player, made just one first-team appearance for the Owls, coming off the bench in an EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in September 2020. He featured for non-league...
BBC
Robbie Stockdale: Rochdale sack manager after starting with four league defeats
Rochdale have parted company with manager Robbie Stockdale after 13 months with the League Two club. Dale have lost all four of their league fixtures so far this season and are bottom of the fourth tier. The 42-year-old was appointed by Dale in July 2021 and leaves the club along...
Morgan Gibbs-White set to sign for Nottingham Forest in initial £25m deal
Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee of £25million, which could rise to over £40m with add-ons, for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.Gibbs-White, 22, who spent the first half of the 2020/21 season under Forest boss Steve Cooper while on loan at Swansea, is set to become the East Midlands club’s 16th summer signing.Cooper refused to discuss individual players or specific details when asked about further incomings on Thursday at the City Ground, but did confirm more new arrivals were expected.It has been reported that Gibbs-White will undergo a medical within the next 24 hours.Cooper said: “Yes, I definitely think there will...
Newcastle set to increase bid for João Pedro after Watford reject £23m offer
Newcastle are preparing a new bid for Watford’s Brazilian forward João Pedro after a first bid of £20m plus £3m in add-ons was turned down
BBC
Liam Delap: Stoke City set to sign forward on loan from Man City
Manchester City forward Liam Delap is set to join Championship club Stoke on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old son of former Stoke player Rory Delap is looking to play regular football following an ankle injury that ruled him out of large parts of last season. His first-team prospects are slim...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Offered The Chance To Sign Wolves Attacker
Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign a Wolves attacker that has been impressing in the Premier League since his arrival by the players agent. United are in the market to sign attackers this summer, especially wingers having missed out on the likes of Ajax’s Antony due to high price tags.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today
Liam Delap is expected to be announced by Stoke City today ahead of his loan move to the club until the summer of 2023. Liam Delap underwent his medical yesterday ahead of his loan to Stoke City, and the Potters will be expected to announce the signing of the player today. The Manchester City striker is being sent out on loan to prove himself and develop in the senior game.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Hearts, Barkley, Gilmour, Barisic, Motherwell, Leeds, McKinstry, Frimpong
Chelsea are attempting to manoeuvre a return to Everton for Celtic-linked midfielder Ross Barkley as they attempt to take Anthony Gordon to London, although Scotland international Billy Gilmour has also been floated to the Goodison Park club as a possible makeweight in any deal for the winger. (Football London via Daily Record)
BBC
Coventry City v Huddersfield Town: Game called off as Sky Blues start work on pitch
Coventry's Championship game against Huddersfield on Saturday is off as they start work on the pitch at their Wasps-owned Coventry Building Society Arena. It is City's third postponement this season following pitch damage caused by hosting rugby sevens matches at the stadium during the Commonwealth Games. The English Football League...
BBC
Mohammed Siraj: India fast bowler signs for reigning county champions Warwickshire
Warwickshire have signed India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for their final three County Championship matches. It will be the first taste of county cricket for the 28-year-old, who has played 13 Tests, including at Edgbaston against England in July. "I have enjoyed playing in England and I'm excited to experience...
BBC
Solihull Moors 1-1 York City
Lenell John-Lewis ensured promoted York left Solihull Moors with something to show for their efforts as they came from behind to draw. The striker cancelled out substitute Alex Reid's 57th-minute opener to ensure the spoils were shared at the ARMCO Arena. Moors midfielder Joe Sbarra saw an eighth-minute strike ruled...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Daryll Neita pulls out of competition to recover
Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action. The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp. Neita said she made the decision "after competing at...
