BHG
Fresh Watermelon Cocktails to Sip On All Summer
Adding a shrub to a cocktail adds a tangy depth like in this watermelon mint cocktail. Make the shrub with watermelon, red wine vinegar, lime juice, water and sugar. You'll add that to the cocktail along with rum, club soda, and plenty of ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and drink up.
Ree Drummond Scolded Daughter Alex for Rudely Eating While Filming ‘The Pioneer Woman’
Ree Drummond had to scold her daughter in the middle of filming an episode of The Pioneer Woman after she took a loud bite of a crispy chip.
Classic rum drink recipes to make for National Cocktail Day
Celebrate national rum day with these cocktails made by celebrity chef Michael Symon.
The Whiskey World’s Ridiculous New Trend Is Aging Rye and Bourbon on Moving Trains and Boats
Click here to read the full article. Sometimes it feels like the American whiskey industry is constantly looking for a new gimmick to help convince you to buy a particular bottle. And these days, that can mean transporting barrels of booze by ship, truck and now railroad to tell a story and, hopefully, actually affect the flavor… but it’s best to take all of this with a grain of salt. Wyoming’s Brush Creek Distillery is trying to tell a specific story with its new Railroad Rye, but perhaps the tale is more exciting than the whiskey itself. This a decent bottle...
Complex
Jade Purple Brown is Living the Sweet Life
It’s summertime and we have the new Häagen-Dazs City Sweets Collection on our minds. And we’re not the only ones. In celebration of its new street food desserts-inspired ice cream line, Häagen-Dazs tapped a few go-to influencers to sit down with a series of tastemakers and culture creators that have partnered with the brand to share stories about their journeys, which are as colorful and tasteful as the indulgent flavors made by Häagen-Dazs. For their final stop, the brand is returning to New York City.
Allrecipes.com
How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada for Easy Summertime Sipping
If you like piña coladas, you're in luck! We've got the 3-ingredient recipe for you. Culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin, a.k.a. NicoleMcMom, came up with this easy piña colada recipe that is easy to throw together quickly for summertime entertaining. How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada. You'll...
Summer Green Beans Get an Upgrade With Indian Spices
Chef Vishwesh Bhatt hails from the Indian state of Gujurat and has made Oxford, Mississippi, his home for the last 20 years. There, he’s won fans (and a James Beard Award) as the executive chef of Snackbar. Bhatt’s first cookbook, I Am From Here, marries the flavors of his...
‘Top Chef’ Star Kwame Onwuachi Is Opening an Afro-Caribbean Restaurant in NYC This Fall
Kwame Onwuachi is getting ready for his homecoming: The award-winning chef will lead a new restaurant opening at New York’s Lincoln Center this fall. A bit after it reopens in October, the David Geffen Hall will house an Afro-Caribbean spot helmed by the Bronx-raised Onwuachi, according to The New York Times. The restaurant doesn’t yet have a name or a menu, but Onwuachi said he’s considering dishes such as bodega-style chopped cheese made with beef, Taleggio cheese and truffles, Egusi soup dumplings and braised oxtails. “Coming back to New York is a dream,” the chef told the Times. Onwuachi rose to fame via...
Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photos of Children from Outdoorsy Vacation
Kristen Bell has been busy traveling the world before the end of summer, or at least that's what it looks like from her Instagram page. Three weeks ago, the 42-year-old shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway in Italy with her husband, Dax Shepard, 47, and just yesterday, the actress posted nearly a dozen photos from a recent family vacation with a rare appearance by her two kids: Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who had emojis censoring their faces.
Kate Hudson Shares Instagram Video of Her Boys' Garage Jam Session
Kate Hudson's family values must include the appreciation of music because soon after the actress shared a video of her serenading her daughter with an Olivia-Newton John song, the mother of three posted another melodic memory. This time, the video featured the 43-year-old's two sons, Ryder Robinson (18) and Bingham...
Madonna Shares Family Vacation Photos From Son's Birthday in Italy
To celebrate her and her son's birthdays, Madonna has treated the whole family to an Italian vacation, and the "Material Girl" is letting fans in on the big celebration. The singer's son, Rocco Ritchie, turned 22 years old on August 11, while August 16 marked her 64th birthday, and the legend took to Instagram to show off a few glimpses into the festivities.
Beer-Infused Ice Cream Bars Are Here! Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop Whip Up a Tasty Treat
What are two things that go great with summer? That's a no-brainer. Ice cream and an ice-cold beverage, of course! And for fans of Miller High Life beer with a sweet tooth, you’re in for a treat. The lager maker just teamed up with the foodie masterminds at Tipsy Scoop to release a delectable frozen goody.
Bon Appétit
Everything to Know About Martha Stewart’s New Las Vegas Restaurant
Good news for gambling enthusiasts, the state of Nevada, and Martha Stewart stans like me: Our multitudinous queen opened her first restaurant in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Bedford by Martha Stewart is housed in the Paris casino and takes inspiration from the lifestyle icon’s, well, iconic lifestyle.
Vishwesh Bhatt's Mouthwatering Indian-Style Grilled Pork With Tandoori Spices
This easy recipe, from the new cookbook I Am From Here by Vishwesh Bhatt, infuses pork with the succulent flavors of tandoori chicken. “Lean pork tenderloins benefit from a yogurt marinade, just like chicken breasts do,” says Bhatt, executive chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. “This is an excellent main dish for a dinner party, and the leftovers make great sandwiches. You can scale it up for a larger party or down to just one tenderloin for a couple.”
This New Barrel-Aged Gin Spends More Time in Oak Than Most Bourbons
Barrel aging just kind of makes everything taste better. While gin is not generally thought of as being a spirit that requires maturation, Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery just released three new aged expressions that should appeal to whiskey drinkers, and one of them is older than many bourbons you’ll find on the shelf. Obviously, whiskey is associated with barrel maturation, but rum, cognac and tequila also spend some time getting to know the inside of a cask, and coffee, hot sauce and maple syrup can all become a little more flavorful after some quality wood time. Cathead decided to apply the same...
I tried the 'Keurig for cocktails' that makes professional-level drinks in seconds
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Bartesian is like a Keurig for cocktails — it uses mixer pods to make quality drinks in mere seconds. You use your own preferred spirits, and the pod mixers range from margaritas to espresso martinis. The...
Hotel That Inspired 'Dirty Dancing' Partially Destroyed in Fire
A historic resort in the Catskill region of New York was the victim of a "devastating" fire this week. The Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel, long-abandoned, served as inspiration for the classic film Dirty Dancing. The fire occurred on the evening of Tuesday, August 16, just days shy of the 35th...
Corn Maze Inspired By 60 Years of 'James Bond' Films Opening This Fall
Pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes are just a few fall staples worth looking forward to, and as the season approaches, many farms are preparing to welcome visitors by carving out a fun adventure for them. Richardson Adventure Farm, located in Spring Grove, Illinois—and known for having the “world’s...
Exclusive! See the Stress-Inducing ‘MasterChef’ Tag Team Challenge Twist That Chef Calls 'Ten Times Harder'
MasterChef: Back to Win continues to challenge this season’s returning competitors and tonight is no exception as it will feature the classic MasterChef time challenge, but with a twist. The episode, entitled “Tag Team” will feature the cooks splitting into teams of two and making not one but three signature dishes from chef Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin star menu.
Has Everyone Stopped Drinking?
Has everyone stopped drinking? It certainly feels that way. Over the last year, dozens of my former cocktailers-in-arms have leaped onto the wagon for insufferably sensible aims like preserving their marriages or their health—or at least for an extended annual reset in Dry January or Sober October. Chefs like David McMillan and Sean Brock, formerly of Joe Beef and Husk, respectively, and once known for their debauchery, have repudiated booze. Models and actors like Bella Hadid and Kate Moss and Katy Perry and Naomi Campbell and Brad Pitt have all thrown in the bar towel. And the nondrinkers aren’t sitting at home moping. There are suddenly chic little alcohol-free bars to go to, like Getaway in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; Gem Bar in Pitman, New Jersey; Sans Bar in Austin, Texas; the Virgin Mary, in Dublin (of all places). And there are apparently enough nonalcoholic wines and beers and spirits to make quitting seem like a reasonable proposition. Data company Nielsen claims that the low- and no-alcohol beverage sector has grown by 506 percent since 2015.
