Food & Drinks

BHG

Fresh Watermelon Cocktails to Sip On All Summer

Adding a shrub to a cocktail adds a tangy depth like in this watermelon mint cocktail. Make the shrub with watermelon, red wine vinegar, lime juice, water and sugar. You'll add that to the cocktail along with rum, club soda, and plenty of ice. Garnish with a mint sprig and drink up.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

The Whiskey World’s Ridiculous New Trend Is Aging Rye and Bourbon on Moving Trains and Boats

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes it feels like the American whiskey industry is constantly looking for a new gimmick to help convince you to buy a particular bottle. And these days, that can mean transporting barrels of booze by ship, truck and now railroad to tell a story and, hopefully, actually affect the flavor… but it’s best to take all of this with a grain of salt. Wyoming’s Brush Creek Distillery is trying to tell a specific story with its new Railroad Rye, but perhaps the tale is more exciting than the whiskey itself. This a decent bottle...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin Cocktail#Cocktails#Labor Day#Lower Manhattan#Food Drink#Shirleys#Arlo Soho Hotel#The Lavender Daisy#Concord
Complex

Jade Purple Brown is Living the Sweet Life

It’s summertime and we have the new Häagen-Dazs City Sweets Collection on our minds. And we’re not the only ones. In celebration of its new street food desserts-inspired ice cream line, Häagen-Dazs tapped a few go-to influencers to sit down with a series of tastemakers and culture creators that have partnered with the brand to share stories about their journeys, which are as colorful and tasteful as the indulgent flavors made by Häagen-Dazs. For their final stop, the brand is returning to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allrecipes.com

How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada for Easy Summertime Sipping

If you like piña coladas, you're in luck! We've got the 3-ingredient recipe for you. Culinary producer Nicole McLaughlin, a.k.a. NicoleMcMom, came up with this easy piña colada recipe that is easy to throw together quickly for summertime entertaining. How to Make a 3-Ingredient Piña Colada. You'll...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Summer Green Beans Get an Upgrade With Indian Spices

Chef Vishwesh Bhatt hails from the Indian state of Gujurat and has made Oxford, Mississippi, his home for the last 20 years. There, he’s won fans (and a James Beard Award) as the executive chef of Snackbar. Bhatt’s first cookbook, I Am From Here, marries the flavors of his...
OXFORD, MS
Robb Report

‘Top Chef’ Star Kwame Onwuachi Is Opening an Afro-Caribbean Restaurant in NYC This Fall

Kwame Onwuachi is getting ready for his homecoming: The award-winning chef will lead a new restaurant opening at New York’s Lincoln Center this fall. A bit after it reopens in October, the David Geffen Hall will house an Afro-Caribbean spot helmed by the Bronx-raised Onwuachi, according to The New York Times. The restaurant doesn’t yet have a name or a menu, but Onwuachi said he’s considering dishes such as bodega-style chopped cheese made with beef, Taleggio cheese and truffles, Egusi soup dumplings and braised oxtails. “Coming back to New York is a dream,” the chef told the Times. Onwuachi rose to fame via...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photos of Children from Outdoorsy Vacation

Kristen Bell has been busy traveling the world before the end of summer, or at least that's what it looks like from her Instagram page. Three weeks ago, the 42-year-old shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway in Italy with her husband, Dax Shepard, 47, and just yesterday, the actress posted nearly a dozen photos from a recent family vacation with a rare appearance by her two kids: Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who had emojis censoring their faces.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kate Hudson Shares Instagram Video of Her Boys' Garage Jam Session

Kate Hudson's family values must include the appreciation of music because soon after the actress shared a video of her serenading her daughter with an Olivia-Newton John song, the mother of three posted another melodic memory. This time, the video featured the 43-year-old's two sons, Ryder Robinson (18) and Bingham...
MUSIC
Parade

Madonna Shares Family Vacation Photos From Son's Birthday in Italy

To celebrate her and her son's birthdays, Madonna has treated the whole family to an Italian vacation, and the "Material Girl" is letting fans in on the big celebration. The singer's son, Rocco Ritchie, turned 22 years old on August 11, while August 16 marked her 64th birthday, and the legend took to Instagram to show off a few glimpses into the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
Bon Appétit

Everything to Know About Martha Stewart’s New Las Vegas Restaurant

Good news for gambling enthusiasts, the state of Nevada, and Martha Stewart stans like me: Our multitudinous queen opened her first restaurant in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Bedford by Martha Stewart is housed in the Paris casino and takes inspiration from the lifestyle icon’s, well, iconic lifestyle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Vishwesh Bhatt's Mouthwatering Indian-Style Grilled Pork With Tandoori Spices

This easy recipe, from the new cookbook I Am From Here by Vishwesh Bhatt, infuses pork with the succulent flavors of tandoori chicken. “Lean pork tenderloins benefit from a yogurt marinade, just like chicken breasts do,” says Bhatt, executive chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. “This is an excellent main dish for a dinner party, and the leftovers make great sandwiches. You can scale it up for a larger party or down to just one tenderloin for a couple.”
RECIPES
Robb Report

This New Barrel-Aged Gin Spends More Time in Oak Than Most Bourbons

Barrel aging just kind of makes everything taste better. While gin is not generally thought of as being a spirit that requires maturation, Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery just released three new aged expressions that should appeal to whiskey drinkers, and one of them is older than many bourbons you’ll find on the shelf. Obviously, whiskey is associated with barrel maturation, but rum, cognac and tequila also spend some time getting to know the inside of a cask, and coffee, hot sauce and maple syrup can all become a little more flavorful after some quality wood time. Cathead decided to apply the same...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Parade

Hotel That Inspired 'Dirty Dancing' Partially Destroyed in Fire

A historic resort in the Catskill region of New York was the victim of a "devastating" fire this week. The Grossinger's Catskill Resort Hotel, long-abandoned, served as inspiration for the classic film Dirty Dancing. The fire occurred on the evening of Tuesday, August 16, just days shy of the 35th...
LIBERTY, NY
Parade

Exclusive! See the Stress-Inducing ‘MasterChef’ Tag Team Challenge Twist That Chef Calls 'Ten Times Harder'

MasterChef: Back to Win continues to challenge this season’s returning competitors and tonight is no exception as it will feature the classic MasterChef time challenge, but with a twist. The episode, entitled “Tag Team” will feature the cooks splitting into teams of two and making not one but three signature dishes from chef Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin star menu.
TV SHOWS
Vogue Magazine

Has Everyone Stopped Drinking?

Has everyone stopped drinking? It certainly feels that way. Over the last year, dozens of my former cocktailers-in-arms have leaped onto the wagon for insufferably sensible aims like preserving their marriages or their health—or at least for an extended annual reset in Dry January or Sober October. Chefs like David McMillan and Sean Brock, formerly of Joe Beef and Husk, respectively, and once known for their debauchery, have repudiated booze. Models and actors like Bella Hadid and Kate Moss and Katy Perry and Naomi Campbell and Brad Pitt have all thrown in the bar towel. And the nondrinkers aren’t sitting at home moping. There are suddenly chic little alcohol-​free bars to go to, like Getaway in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; Gem Bar in Pitman, New Jersey; Sans Bar in Austin, Texas; the Virgin Mary, in Dublin (of all places). And there are apparently enough nonalcoholic wines and beers and spirits to make quitting seem like a reasonable proposition. Data company Nielsen claims that the low- and no-alcohol beverage sector has grown by 506 percent since 2015.
DRINKS
Parade

Parade

