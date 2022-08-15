CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag

Read full article on original website
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Stapilus: The good news
There is good news for Idaho in this time of social and political discontent. Quite a bit of it, actually. We get so accustomed to bad news that when the good stuff appears, it’s little noted and sometimes hard to believe. I know, I know: There are all kinds of bad and dangerous and ugly things going on in the world. But that’s not the whole story. And we should take note when some of the bad stuff is a less bad.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
'A knot in my gut' for officials as school begins in Idaho, elsewhere
David Moore has spent the summer taking steps similar to what police chiefs, superintendents and others on school security frontlines across the country have been doing in response to mass shootings that have rattled communities large and small across the country. Moore, who is police chief in Janesville, Wisconsin, two...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Fall Chinook fishing opens Aug. 18
Chinook anglers get another chance to catch one of Idaho’s most prized fish as the fall run is heading toward Idaho, and the fishing season opens in many areas on Aug. 18. See full details in the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet. “Although it is early, the current...
Comments / 0