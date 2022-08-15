CLAIMS UNFOUNDED: Why school funding initiative wouldn't have higher-than-advertised price tag

There is good news for Idaho in this time of social and political discontent. Quite a bit of it, actually. We get so accustomed to bad news that when the good stuff appears, it’s little noted and sometimes hard to believe. I know, I know: There are all kinds of bad and dangerous and ugly things going on in the world. But that’s not the whole story. And we should take note when some of the bad stuff is a less bad.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO