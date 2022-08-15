ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 Passes Away

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. "K-9 Hunter spent his remaining days with the Neilson family and spent his last week running around chasing his ball and swimming while the family was enjoying the lake. He passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to the wood-burning stove."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
Martin Luther King
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Denver Gazette

Student stabbed during fight at Greeley high school

A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley is facing charges after stabbing another student during a fight on Monday. The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m., and the student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. The student who brandished...
GREELEY, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest John Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Albany County Sheriffs Election: Appelhans Faces Senior in Nov.

Albany County's Primary Elections ended around 7 p.m. yesterday. In the wake of the count, the two sheriff candidates came out on top. Aaron Appelhans, the current Albany County Sheriff, has won the sheriff nomination for the Democratic Party and will move on to the General Election in November. Appelhans will face off against Republican candidate Joel Senior in the 2022 General Election.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

