capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 Passes Away
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022. "K-9 Hunter spent his remaining days with the Neilson family and spent his last week running around chasing his ball and swimming while the family was enjoying the lake. He passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to the wood-burning stove."
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
Student stabbed multiple times at Jefferson High School in Greeley
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley was stabbed multiple times Monday morning. Parents have been notified and the school has been placed on lockdown status, officials said.
capcity.news
cowboystatedaily.com
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
Student stabbed during fight at Greeley high school
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley is facing charges after stabbing another student during a fight on Monday. The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m., and the student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening. The student who brandished...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
2 wounded after masked gunman opens fire into crowd outside Greeley bar
Police in Greeley are investigating after a masked gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a bar Saturday night. Two people were shot and wounded but are expected to survive.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest John Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Albany County Sheriffs Election: Appelhans Faces Senior in Nov.
Albany County's Primary Elections ended around 7 p.m. yesterday. In the wake of the count, the two sheriff candidates came out on top. Aaron Appelhans, the current Albany County Sheriff, has won the sheriff nomination for the Democratic Party and will move on to the General Election in November. Appelhans will face off against Republican candidate Joel Senior in the 2022 General Election.
Meet The Newest Member Of The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Family
Say hello to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest family member. Last Friday (Aug. 12), keepers at the zoo were greeted by a brand-new baby Red River hog during the early hours of the morning. As per the zoo's Facebook post, they had suspicions a baby was on the way, and their...
Need Friday Plans? Cheyenne Has a FREE Family Fun Night Tomorrow.
Family night is every night in my house! But sometimes, we like to jazz it up and go from home movies to something out of the house. So if that sounds like you have, I got news for you - tomorrow, there's a 100% free family fun night at Frontier Park.
