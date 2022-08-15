Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street’s Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever. The streaming industry has never been so crowded. And as Wall Street and cash-conscious consumers have begun to look at the business with a more critical eye, it’s time once again to round up the total subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) stats we learned about the major streamers from the most recent round of quarterly earnings results.
Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why.
Historical data and a new company narrative indicate this may be a good time to have NFLX in your portfolio.
I pay nearly $90 a month for streaming services. Here's how I'd rank them.
I pay for eight streaming services and don't expect to cancel — even as the industry faces slowing growth and prices rise.
Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch
A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
Young people are nearly done with traditional TV—but older viewers can’t seem to get enough
The survey found that people under 24 are spending less than an hour a day on average watching traditional TV.
The Verge
Disney Plus and Hulu are getting steep price hikes
Disney has announced that it’s raising the price of Disney Plus to $10.99 / month, up from its current price of $7.99 / month, starting December 8th in the US. The move comes as the company is looking to restructure its pricing options, which will soon include a $7.99 / month ad-supported tier.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Kidulthood Free Online
Cast: Aml Ameen Red Madrell Noel Clarke Adam Deacon Jaime Winstone. A day in the life of a group of troubled 15-year-olds growing up in west London. Netflix doesn't currently have Kidulthood in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!
Popculture
Walmart Reportedly Adding Existing Streaming Service to Walmart+
The incredibly crowded streaming service industry is about to get even more claustrophobic. With Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video already major players in the field, Walmart is now reportedly looking to enter the game. According to a recent report from The New York Times, while the company isn't looking to launch its own streaming service, Walmart is reportedly looking to bundle its Walmart+ subscription with an existing streaming service.
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
TechCrunch
The Roku Channel adds 14 linear channels, expanding its local news offering
According to TVREV, news is a top category that attracts viewers in the free ad-supporting streaming landscape. After experiencing slow growth in active accounts in the first and second quarters of 2022, Roku has been eager to prove its worth to investors and consumers. “We’re thrilled to further expand our...
Motley Fool
Did Disney Just Turn a Genius Move Into a Big Mistake?
Disney added more Disney+ subscribers than forecast, putting it ahead of Netflix. It's also launching an ad-supported version priced at only a slight discount to the ad-free one. Pushing viewers to pay for the ad-free version may backfire with an overall subscription decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Popculture
Roku Cuts Massive Deal to Add Popular Movies to Its Library
Streaming service, Roku has just made a massive huge deal that will find the platform adding a number of popular movies to its catalog. Last week, Deadline reported Lionsgate and Roku struck an agreement for The Roku Channel as a way to acquire the film studio's new movies after they finish their run on Starz. The outlet also added that this is a "multi-year output arrangement" and "covers theatrical releases starting this year."
The Verge
Walmart Plus subscribers are about to get a lot of streaming content for free
Walmart has looked at the field of streaming services and finally settled on Paramount Plus as a partner to bundle into its subscription service, Walmart Plus. The company is hoping all those plus signs will help it compete with Amazon, its biggest rival in the “ship everything under the sun directly to a customer’s home” department.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
It Finally Happened: Streaming Platforms Surpassed Cable TV in July
Americans are turning to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in larger numbers than ever seen before after the platforms surpassed cable for the first time. According to Nielsen figures, audiences spent more time watching streaming TV than cable in July, with subscription services including Netflix garnering 34.8 percent of TV consumption, compared to cable TV at 34.4 percent. The streaming numbers are a considerable rise from this time last year, when that figure stood at just 22.6 percent. July also broke the record for the highest-volume streaming weeks, with the average time spent streaming last month clocking 190.9 billion minutes per week. The last time it hit such a high was the week of Christmas in December 2021, with 183 billion minutes. Viewers spent 23 percent more time on the streaming services while cable and broadcast views were down. Cable dropped 8.9 percent drop from last year and dropped 2 percent from June.Read it at Bloomberg
Ars Technica
For the first time ever, more people watched streaming TV than cable
A new report from market measurement firm Nielsen says that for the first time, TV viewers watched more on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ than they did on cable TV, making streaming the most popular way to consume content. The shift has been predicted by analysts and commentators for...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 18, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Thursday, August 18, 2022?
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Hulu, and More in August 2022
It's almost dragon time, folks! HBO's House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that's somehow highly anticipated and anxiously feared at the same time, will premiere Sunday, and while it's clearly the biggest release of the month (no offense, Hulu's spicy food dating show Hotties), it's not the only new movie or show to watch. With half of August to go, you can still look forward to Season 2 of AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself, FX on Hulu's The Patient, Netflix's fantasy series Lost Ollie, and Apple TV+'s dark comedy Bad Sisters. This summer is gonna last foreverrrrrrrr!
Streaming Services from Around the World (That Aren’t Netflix)
In the U.S, it seems like a new streaming platform pops up daily. Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus, the list is endless. But other parts of the world have options — outside of the big American brands — that share original content. Regardless of the country, according to...
