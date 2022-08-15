Tesla’s growth rates have normalized and can hardly justify its lofty valuation. Moreover, the competition is heating up fast, which continues to erode its market share. EV giant Tesla (TSLA) seems to be in a major spot of bother. It’s dealing with the effects of growth at all costs and now faces massive competition. Moreover, its costs are growing rapidly while its valuation is completely divorced from its fundamentals. It could potentially lose out on its position in California, the largest U.S. market, amidst claims of deceptive marketing. Therefore, we are bearish on TSLA stock at this time.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO