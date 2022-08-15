Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Why It’s Best to be Cautious with Rivian Stock
Rivian posted robust second-quarter revenue growth while its profitability numbers continue to disappoint. Moreover, competition is breathing down its neck as it looks to ramp up production. Once touted as the next Tesla (TSLA), Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ran out of steam. Its shares have fallen off the cliff since the...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
tipranks.com
Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
360 DigiTech Stock Falls on Q2 Earnings Miss
While 360 DigiTech missed second-quarter earnings estimates in a challenging backdrop, the company continues to gain traction with certain impressive metrics. Shares of Chinese financial technology platform 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) were down in the pre-market session on Friday after the company’s second-quarter bottom line came in lower than a year ago.
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
tipranks.com
Why NXRT Stock is Still Cheap despite Rising Interest Rates
NexPoint has sustained incredible growth momentum powered by its unique value-added strategy. The company’s most recent results were robust, while management’s outlook remains very optimistic. In addition, the stock is likely attractively priced despite investor concerns over the rising-rates environment. NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) has consistently been one...
tipranks.com
Nio Stock: Wall Street Continues to Believe in the Long-Term Growth Story
Production disruptions and component shortages impacted Nio’s ability to meet strong demand for its electric vehicles this year. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish about the company’s potential to capture EV demand in China as well as international markets. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Do Tesla Stock’s Valuation and Outlook Make It a Sell?
Tesla’s growth rates have normalized and can hardly justify its lofty valuation. Moreover, the competition is heating up fast, which continues to erode its market share. EV giant Tesla (TSLA) seems to be in a major spot of bother. It’s dealing with the effects of growth at all costs and now faces massive competition. Moreover, its costs are growing rapidly while its valuation is completely divorced from its fundamentals. It could potentially lose out on its position in California, the largest U.S. market, amidst claims of deceptive marketing. Therefore, we are bearish on TSLA stock at this time.
tipranks.com
Which UK stocks pay the highest dividends? Try these five top picks
Today, we will discuss five high dividend-paying stocks from the UK market, which make so much sense in the current inflationary environment. Inflation is not going anywhere soon, with inflation hitting double figures for the first time in 40 years in Britain – so could it be a good time to invest in high-paying dividend stocks?
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Loaded up on Canoo Stock
The CEO of Canoo, Tony Aquila, has purchased a substantial chunk of the company’s shares, reflecting confidence about the company’s growth trajectory. However, continued losses remain a concern for the company. In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV)...
tipranks.com
Trevali Mining Posts Q2 Results; Stock Collapses Over 50%
Trevali Mining posted very disappointing Q2 results as the company struggles with huge operational challenges and rising costs. As a result, the share price collapsed by more than 50% on Tuesday. Trevali Mining Corporation (TSX: TV) reported disappointing second-quarter 2022 operating and financial results. The poor quarterly performance caused the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Denbury Stock’s Shares Jumped Yesterday and Could Pop Even More. Here’s Why.
After emerging from bankruptcy in 2020 and becoming debt free recently, Denbury is looking at a strategic transaction. Investors are already cheering the development. Shares of independent energy company Denbury, Inc. (DEN) (GB:0I8A) closed higher yesterday after reports of a possible sale. Shares are now up 45.4% over the past month.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug 17: What You Need to Know
The retail sector appears to have been resilient to market conditions in the second quarter, as understood from Walmart and Home Depot’s upbeat results. Indeed, Core Retail Sales growth came in better than expected. Nevertheless, stocks finished today’s session in the red, as the Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicate that the central bank is still planning to raise rates.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SBSW, WEBR, FLNC, A, and SSL stocks demonstrated the most movement in their prices on Wednesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Precious metals mining company Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (NYSE:...
tipranks.com
Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It
Coinbase stock has been a wild mover, with the recent SEC warning and Cathie Wood’s share sale. Though the firm faces huge upside potential in a continuation of Bitcoin’s recent bounce, the risks should not go ignored. Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an...
tipranks.com
Global-e Online Stock Gets a Major Boost Post Q2 Results
Shares of Global-e Online jumped almost 25% on Tuesday after the company registered solid top-line growth. Further, investors cheered the company’s raised guidance for FY22. Global-e Online (GLBE) shares jumped almost 25% on August 16 after the company registered impressive second-quarter revenue growth and raised its guidance for FY2022, beating analysts’ expectations.
tipranks.com
What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?
Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than...
tipranks.com
AFC Gamma Stock: A Double-Digit Dividend Yield to Consider
Despite market jitters, AFC Gamma has continued to accelerate its fundamentals. A 12% mouth-watering dividend yield should spark some interest in this stock. Shares of AFC Gamma (AFCG) have gained more than 20% over the past month, and the stock is hovering close to its IPO levels of February 2021. AFCG is a high-yielding dividend stock with more growth potential ahead. Let’s find out more about what makes AFCG a compelling play as we head towards the final innings of 2022.
tipranks.com
3 Major Bank Stocks Benefiting from an Improving Economic Outlook
Improving U.S. economic conditions marked by a strong labor market, improving consumer sentiment, and calming red-hot inflation levels have set the stage for a rally in some major bank stocks like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo. Three major bank stocks, Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), and...
Comments / 0