Public Safety

Woman Says Attorney Offered Her $200,000 To Lie In Trey Songz Sexual Assault Case

By Natasha Decker
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gptu1_0hI3E0dP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvOrr_0hI3E0dP00

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

A woman involved in Jauhara Jeffries’ ongoing sexual assault lawsuit against Trey Songz claims Jeffries’ attorney attempted to bribe her to testify negatively about the R&B singer.

Mariah Thielen — who was reported with Jeffries the night of Songz’s alleged sexual assault — claims she and Jeffries’ attorney Ariel Mitchell met at a Miami bar in April 2021 .

Thielen alleges Mitchell showed up to the meeting smelling like marijuana and carrying a gun, according to transcripts obtained by TMZ.

The woman claims Jeffries’ lawyer offered her $100,000- $200,000 to say she witnessed Songz’s assault on Jeffries. Additionally, she said Mitchell wanted her to allege Songz assaulted her too — and that the crooner is “the next R. Kelly.”

Thielen shared that Mitchell planned to take her false allegations and add them to Jeffries’ case before presenting it to Songz’s legal team in the hopes of securing a larger monetary settlement.

Thielen also says she refused Mitchell’s alleged bribe before reporting the offer to Songz’s camp.

The singer’s legal team asked in February that Jeffries’ case be dismissed over their claim that the alleged victim’s camp was witness tampering .

Ariel Mitchell Responds

Mitchell responded to Thielen’s allegations in a statement shared by TMZ .

“We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury. Parties are still awaiting the judges’ further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing.”

Jeffries’ Case Against Songz

Jeffries alleges Songz assaulted her at a 2017 New Year’s Eve party hosted by Diddy in Miami.

The alleged victim initially filed her $20 million lawsuit against Songz anonymously. That said, h er name was publicly attached to the lawsuit in December 2021 .

Jeffries claims Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, used his fingers to sexually violate her while she was dancing on a couch.

Her account alleges a physical scuffle happened after Songz asked his driver to forcibly remove her from the singer’s vehicle.

Jeffries is suing Songz for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claims add to the history of sexual assault allegations the crooner has faced.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1z8L_0hI3E0dP00

