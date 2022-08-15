Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
obxtoday.com
Howard Birtell
Howard Arthur Birtell, age 51, of Moyock, NC died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Mount Holly, NJ on June 12, 1971 to Nancy Ruth Durham Birtell and the late Edward Joseph Birtell, he was the husband of Susan Leigh Froman Birtell for thirty years. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a disabled veteran who served during the Gulf War era. Howard worked as an Engineering Technician for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he was loved by his work brothers and sisters. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed golf and bowling.
outerbanksvoice.com
Gary Gene Beasley, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 14
Gary Gene Beasley, Jr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Nags Head, NC following a long illness. He was the oldest son of Gene Beasley, Sr. and Linda Jackson (both deceased). Gary is survived by his grandmother Edith Rogers Beasley of Colington; his brother James...
outerbanksvoice.com
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
obxtoday.com
Dillon Daniel Hunt
Coinjock – The family of Dillon Daniel Hunt, 30 has announced his unexpected passing in Minneapolis, Minnesota August 5, 2022. A memorial gathering honoring both Dillon and his late sister, Amanda Hunt will be held at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC Sunday January 15, 2023 at 2 pm. Anyone wishing to honor Dillon’s memory might consider making a love offering directly to the family to assist with them emergency expenses. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.
Two teen boys last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center
Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland and 15-year-old Victor Eugene White III were last seen on August 18 near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC.
obxtoday.com
US Air Force Cycling Team to complete charity ride from Kill Devil Hills to Arlington, VA
To celebrate the US Air Force’s 75th Anniversary and to raise money for the Wounded Airman Program, the US Air Force Cycling Team plan to ride their bicycles from the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, NC to the USAF Memorial in Arlington, VA. Their 4-day ride will...
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
Red 'no swimming' flags posted at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach
Red "no swimming" flags are posted at Sandbridge Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the City of Virginia Beach.
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home
This is the story of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jack Shelton Brown, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and WAVY-TV's exclusive report on the Dignified Transfer of his remains.
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
Elizabeth City State ready to make noise in new-look CIAA North
Elizabeth City State is looking to climb out of the CIAA North cellar behind a young head coach who happens to be an alumnus. The post Elizabeth City State ready to make noise in new-look CIAA North appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home
Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.
Giant pile of rubble to transform into Virginia Beach luxury apartments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A giant pile of concrete rubble near Virginia Beach’s Town Center is set for a facelift. Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously to transform the site off of Witchduck Road into a new luxury apartment complex. People who live and work in the...
WTKR
Innocent Norfolk man who spent 27 years in prison blames disgraced detective Robert Glenn Ford
NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk father who spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he did not commit is speaking out about disgraced Norfolk detective Robert Glenn Ford’s involvement in his case. “I went blank,” said Joseph Carter, referring to the moment he was found guilty...
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Swimming advisory lifted for section of Sandbridge Beach
Swimming and wading are prohibited between Bass Street and Chubb Lane until further notice. Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to alert the public
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
Sea cow spotting: Manatee relaxes in Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Inlet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 13News Now viewer sent in photos and video of a manatee he spotted in the municipal marina area of Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach. According to Jase Ludford, the marine mammal was spotted relaxing in the waters around 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch...
Tractor-trailer goes off I-664 in Newport News, Hampton; driver seriously hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tractor-trailer driving down Interstate 664 in Newport News left the highway Wednesday morning and crashed down an embankment. The driver was seriously hurt. Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police (VSP), was at the scene near the Aberdeen Road exit around...
