South Mills, NC

obxtoday.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Howard Birtell

Howard Arthur Birtell, age 51, of Moyock, NC died unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Mount Holly, NJ on June 12, 1971 to Nancy Ruth Durham Birtell and the late Edward Joseph Birtell, he was the husband of Susan Leigh Froman Birtell for thirty years. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a disabled veteran who served during the Gulf War era. Howard worked as an Engineering Technician for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he was loved by his work brothers and sisters. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed golf and bowling.
MOYOCK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Gary Gene Beasley, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 14

Gary Gene Beasley, Jr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Nags Head, NC following a long illness. He was the oldest son of Gene Beasley, Sr. and Linda Jackson (both deceased). Gary is survived by his grandmother Edith Rogers Beasley of Colington; his brother James...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12

Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
City
South Mills, NC
obxtoday.com

Dillon Daniel Hunt

Coinjock – The family of Dillon Daniel Hunt, 30 has announced his unexpected passing in Minneapolis, Minnesota August 5, 2022. A memorial gathering honoring both Dillon and his late sister, Amanda Hunt will be held at Gallop Memorial Chapel in Barco, NC Sunday January 15, 2023 at 2 pm. Anyone wishing to honor Dillon’s memory might consider making a love offering directly to the family to assist with them emergency expenses. Please share condolences with the family at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.
BARCO, NC
