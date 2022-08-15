ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Little proposes full surrender to Reclaim Idaho leftists

Idaho has a $2 billion surplus. That means the state collected $2 billion more in taxes than it needs, so a special session to return the majority to taxpayers ought to be an easy, warmly-received decision. Unfortunately, it now appears that aggressive tax relief is not Gov. Brad... ★ FURTHER...
IDAHO STATE
Head of Oregon's troubled public defense system is fired

The head of Oregon's public defenders' office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon's unique public defense...
OREGON STATE
3 things to know this morning -- August 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new "Leading Idaho" waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state...
IDAHO STATE
Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term

Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Megan Degenfelder defeated incumbent Brian Schroeder...
WYOMING STATE
The Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative

The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today's Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State's public school system. As recent as August 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the State to get out of the "education... ★ FURTHER...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service.... Posted in:. Places:. 17:44. 17:44. 17:44. 16:59. 16:59.
IDAHO STATE
Idahoans to see 12-percent lower health insurance costs with approval of key waiver

The U.S Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury approved this week Idaho's application for a Section 1332 State Innovation waiver. The state submitted the application to increase affordability of individual health insurance in Idaho. The waiver... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
IDAHO STATE
