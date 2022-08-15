Read full article on original website
Related
spotonidaho.com
Little proposes full surrender to Reclaim Idaho leftists
Idaho has a $2 billion surplus. That means the state collected $2 billion more in taxes than it needs, so a special session to return the majority to taxpayers ought to be an easy, warmly-received decision. Unfortunately, it now appears that aggressive tax relief is not Gov. Brad... ★ FURTHER...
spotonidaho.com
Oregon top judge denies conflict led to firing of commission
Oregon's chief justice denied Wednesday that a personality conflict led her to fire all members of a commission that governs the Office of Public Defense Services and appoints its executive director. Critics for years have said...
spotonidaho.com
Head of Oregon's troubled public defense system is fired
The head of Oregon's public defenders' office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon's unique public defense...
spotonidaho.com
3 things to know this morning -- August 18, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. Idaho residents will see 12% lower health insurance costs. Governor Brad Little approved a new "Leading Idaho" waiver, which will take effect at the start of next year. The money will be taken out of a state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Gov. Gordon wins Wyoming GOP primary in bid for 2nd term
Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while state Rep. Chuck Gray won the GOP primary for secretary of state. Megan Degenfelder defeated incumbent Brian Schroeder...
spotonidaho.com
Empowering parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Board of Education announced Tuesday it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September. Created earlier this year by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, Empowering Parents...
spotonidaho.com
Record state budget surplus fuels talk of special session of the Idaho Legislature
A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year...
spotonidaho.com
The Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative
The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today's Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State's public school system. As recent as August 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the State to get out of the "education... ★ FURTHER...
RELATED PEOPLE
spotonidaho.com
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service.... Posted in:. Places:. 17:44. 17:44. 17:44. 16:59. 16:59.
spotonidaho.com
Idahoans to see 12-percent lower health insurance costs with approval of key waiver
The U.S Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury approved this week Idaho's application for a Section 1332 State Innovation waiver. The state submitted the application to increase affordability of individual health insurance in Idaho. The waiver... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonidaho.com
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas' already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like...
spotonidaho.com
State freezes endowment payments for public schools, other beneficiaries
Idaho will freeze next year's endowment payments to public schools and other beneficiaries, in the face of market volatility. The state Land Board approved the 2023-24 payments Tuesday, making no changes from this year's record awards. Here's a breakdown of next year's $100.3 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Health officials suspect a Nebraska child died from the brain-eating amoeba after swimming
A brain-eating amoeba typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers may have killed a child in Nebraska, health officials said. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, its health department said. Health officials suspect the child was infected...
Comments / 0