Augusta County, VA

WHSV

SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Manager search continues

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the next Harrisonburg city manager continues after former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned at the end of 2021. Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for Harrisonburg, said the search went to a halt earlier in the summer with the resignation of city council member George Hirschmann.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta County, VA
Government
City
Verona, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
wmra.org

Augusta County prices two options for courthouse

In November, Augusta County citizens will vote on whether to rebuild their courthouse currently located in Staunton, or build a new one in Verona. Now, there's a price tag for each option. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced in a press conference on Wednesday...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health makes strides in staffing

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County fair is famous across the country,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said during his visit to the Rockingham County Fair. The Governor and Virginia’s First...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go ‘round

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Rockingham County Fair only lasts one week, it takes all year long to get ready for the summer favorite. It takes many people working behind the scenes to make it all happen. “It’s how they all work together to help each other make...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton on Wednesday, Sentara held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a new primary care center will be opening next Monday, August 22. The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient option for health care. This is an alternative to having to wait for an appointment that may be weeks out or going to the emergency room for unnecessary reasons.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates ‘Birthday Library’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Community Policy