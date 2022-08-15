Read full article on original website
WHSV
Page and Rockingham County Sheriff's Offices to receive grant funding to add SROs
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office has secured $150,018 in grant funding from the state to allow it to hire two additional school resource officers. The new officers will be placed at Luray and Shenandoah Elementary Schools which means every public school in the county will have its own SRO.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department greets returning students with safety information
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department partnered with JMU’s Office of Student Accountability and Restorative Practices and stopped by Campus View Apartments this week to greet returning college students and share tips for a safe school year. HPD reminded students of the current alcohol, marijuana, and gathering...
WHSV
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides. Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Manager search continues
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the next Harrisonburg city manager continues after former City Manager Eric Campbell resigned at the end of 2021. Michael Parks, the Director of Communications for Harrisonburg, said the search went to a halt earlier in the summer with the resignation of city council member George Hirschmann.
wmra.org
Augusta County prices two options for courthouse
In November, Augusta County citizens will vote on whether to rebuild their courthouse currently located in Staunton, or build a new one in Verona. Now, there's a price tag for each option. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced in a press conference on Wednesday...
WHSV
Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro's Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair holds Senior Day
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair held its Senior Day on Thursday where those aged 60 and older could get in for just $2.00. Around 250 seniors, including many from assisted living facilities, came out to the fair in the morning and got to enjoy all it has to offer while avoiding the afternoon crowds.
WHSV
Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
WHSV
Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County fair is famous across the country,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said during his visit to the Rockingham County Fair. The Governor and Virginia’s First...
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
WHSV
Volunteers make the Rockingham County Fair go 'round
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While the Rockingham County Fair only lasts one week, it takes all year long to get ready for the summer favorite. It takes many people working behind the scenes to make it all happen. “It’s how they all work together to help each other make...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduces Passio Go! app
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”Even if you are trying to explore our system a little bit, this will give you an idea if you haven’t used our buses before,” Elliot Menge said. Earlier this month, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduced the Passio GO to riders...
WHSV
Harrisonburg police host 'Cookout with a Cop' at Ralph Sampson Park
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department hosted its second-ever ‘Cookout With a Cop’ event at Ralph Sampson Park on Tuesday. Officers grilled some food for the community for whom they hope to work to have a better connection. “It’s all about building relationships,” said Lt. Chris...
NBC 29 News
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
WSET
11-hour standoff ends after Emergency Custody Order for woman expires: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 11 hours, a standoff on Cobbs Street in Lynchburg concluded on Thursday evening. At 10:04 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to the 2500-block of Cobbs Street for a report of a disorderly female. When officers arrived, it was discovered that she had...
WHSV
Sentara celebrates grand opening of new primary care center
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In Staunton on Wednesday, Sentara held a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a new primary care center will be opening next Monday, August 22. The center’s purpose is to provide a convenient option for health care. This is an alternative to having to wait for an appointment that may be weeks out or going to the emergency room for unnecessary reasons.
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
WHSV
Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates 'Birthday Library'
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with...
