BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Belmont County Hoof and Paw is advising drivers to be on the look out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Powhatan and Pipe Creek Road. The area has been home to these wild horses for years but now there are a few becoming more adventurous. Members of Hoof and Paw are encouraging drivers to slow down around this area, especially at night. They are also advising people to not feed the horses near the road, as to not encourage the animals to venture down near the road.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO