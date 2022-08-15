ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Your Radio Place

Watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Belmont County Hoof and Paw is advising drivers to be on the look out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Powhatan and Pipe Creek Road. The area has been home to these wild horses for years but now there are a few becoming more adventurous. Members of Hoof and Paw are encouraging drivers to slow down around this area, especially at night. They are also advising people to not feed the horses near the road, as to not encourage the animals to venture down near the road.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
SENECAVILLE, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cambridge, OH
Cambridge, OH
Government
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio River Fest planned for Saturday in Powhatan Point

POWHATAN POINT, Ohio – The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the Ohio River Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Powhatan Point Marina from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will feature a chance to win a Lifetime Kayak, Ozark Trail cooler stuffed with $300 worth of camping gear or a $250 fishing kit!
POWHATAN POINT, OH
Your Radio Place

Governor DeWine Awards $3 million to help Ohio's Food Supply Chain including a Belmont County business

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. B&H Butchery in Belmont County was one of the recipients.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center honors multiple area school districts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) recently celebrated its 25-year anniversary. As part of the celebration, 12 MVESC member districts were honored recognizing their 25 years of service to students in the Muskingum Valley Region, including Crooksville, New Lexington and Northern. Other districts honored for their 25-year partnership included Coshocton City Schools, East Muskingum, Franklin, Logan-Hocking, Maysville, Morgan, Ridgewood, River View, and West Muskingum.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Barnesville Village Council discusses trees in the village

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – Officials in Barnesville learned that there were more dead trees in the Barnesville Memorial Park than first thought. Village Administrator Roger Deal told Village Council that Greg Bahmer of Triple B Trucking removed 140 dead trees from the Park Trail. At first, he marked only 70 trees to be removed. However, after looking closer, there were more trees that needed to be removed. Deal said Bahmer did not charge more and kept the bill at $16,500 for the tree removal.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

St. Clairsville Ohio State Highway Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint for Saturday

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI check point will be held in Belmont County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI – related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.” Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, commander of the St. Clairsville Post said, ‘State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.” The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Classic Cruise In Car Show is set for this weekend. The popular event will be held on Saturday, August 20 and will begin at 9 a.m. The event, which is held on Wheeling Avenue draws in thousands of car enthusiasts each year featuring everything from hot rods to Harley Davidsons. The event is organized by Cambridge Main Street.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling.  Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge.  […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant

WOODSFIELD , Ohio – Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WOODSFIELD, OH

