Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County Man Flees Deadly Head-On Crash
A Uhrichsville man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a Thursday accident in Paint Township. The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle crash, shortly after 4pm, which occurred on State Route 241 in Wayne County. Investigators determined that 32-year-old Charles Samples, of Tuscarawas...
cleveland19.com
1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says
PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
Your Radio Place
St. Clairsville Ohio State Highway Patrol Announces OVI Checkpoint for Saturday
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI check point will be held in Belmont County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI – related fatal crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in Ohio.” Lieutenant Maurice Waddell, commander of the St. Clairsville Post said, ‘State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.” The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
WSAZ
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m. Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off...
Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Double fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities Thursday evening in downtown Wheeling. Police tell us they were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets around 6:20pm after getting a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the Main Street Bridge. […]
Your Radio Place
Boil order lifted in Guernsey County along State Route 313
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has lifted a boil order for State Route 313. The order had affected the area from Nighthawk Road going east to Russell Road.
Your Radio Place
Washington County Man Escapes Marietta Memorial Hospital
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Washington County man has escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital. Travis Williams escaped from the hospital before doctors could perform a psych evaluation on him. Now the Washington County Sheriffs office as well as the Belpre Police are on the look out for Williams. Officials say that Williams could be in an altered mental state so avoiding confronting him if you locate him and call the police.
Your Radio Place
Zanesville State Patrol Post is urging caution for drivers approaching school buses
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As thousands of area children head back to school soon, many consider the safety of riding to and from school one of the top priorities. According to Sargeant Jeff Jirles of the Zanesville Post, “as our school children return to school, it’s important to remember safety is a shared responsibility by school bus drivers, motorists and students. Motorists should always exercise caution around school buses.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your Radio Place
Woodsfield Man Charged with Negligent Manslaughter following Crash into an Apartment
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — A Woodsfield man has been charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter following a car accident earlier this month. According to Woodsfield Police Chief Corey Jones, 81-year-old Herber Dougherty lost control of his vehicle while attempting to exiting a parking lot at the senior living apartment complex and crashed into the apartment of Toni Indiciani and James Welling.
Your Radio Place
Three People in Harrison County Arrested Following Drug Investigation
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Three people have been arrested in Harrison County following a drug trafficking investigation. According to Sheriff Joe Myers, two search warrants were issued and Leander Brooks IV, of Cadiz, and Nikita Bowen and Patrick Keels, of New Rumely were arrested. Police seized a variety of...
Wheeling man totals reporter’s car, charged with DUI
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling man Shawn Fuscardo, 48, was charged with DUI after smashing into a parked car on Wheeling Island. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says early Tuesday morning, around 2 AM, Fuscardo crashed his vehicle on North Front Street. Police say Fuscardo showed signs of impairment. He was arrested […]
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
Dozens of officers escort slain Kirkersville police chief’s daughter to first day of school
PATASKALA, Ohio — It’s Lilly Disario’s first day of school. He should be here. To help his 5-year-old fix her hair, put her shoes on the right feet and make sure her bookbag fits just right. He should be taking pictures with the rest of the family...
Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
Your Radio Place
Powhatan Point Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Attempted Burglary
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — A Powhatan Point man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted burglary. 42-year-old Aaron Hulbert was present in Monroe County Court Monday for his pretrial hearing in which he did not enter a plea. According to officials, the charges come from an October 2021 incident where the Woodfield Police Department received a call about a naked man around the area where a suspected arson fire had taken place a day prior. As police searched the area, Hulbert jumped out from where he was hiding and attempted to attack an officer with a handmade spear. Hulbert was shot by an officer and later taken to a hospital for his injury. Hulbert remains in the Monroe County jail. His jury trial is set for September 12th.
Comments / 2