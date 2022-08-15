WOODSFIELD, Ohio — A Powhatan Point man has been charged with attempted murder and attempted burglary. 42-year-old Aaron Hulbert was present in Monroe County Court Monday for his pretrial hearing in which he did not enter a plea. According to officials, the charges come from an October 2021 incident where the Woodfield Police Department received a call about a naked man around the area where a suspected arson fire had taken place a day prior. As police searched the area, Hulbert jumped out from where he was hiding and attempted to attack an officer with a handmade spear. Hulbert was shot by an officer and later taken to a hospital for his injury. Hulbert remains in the Monroe County jail. His jury trial is set for September 12th.

POWHATAN POINT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO