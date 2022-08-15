Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Kings Dominion reveals fall lineup of eventsCheryl E PrestonDoswell, VA
Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family membersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
Love Like Adam Foundation set to start college hazing prevention presentations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, the Love Like Adam Foundation is set to start their first in-person hazing prevention presentation in front of hundreds of students and parents at Lynchburg University. The presentation is part of a new state law called “Adam’s Law,” which passed through this year’s General...
More than two-thirds of Richmond students fail multiple SOLs
Student SOL scores in Richmond dropped dramatically in history, science and writing, according to new numbers were released by the Virginia Department of Education on Thursday.
Richmond Public Schools, state superintendents blame low SOL scores on virtual learning
New data from the Virginia Department of Education shows Virginia students didn't do well on Standards of Learning (SOL) tests last year.
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
Statewide, local SOL test results still down from pre-pandemic levels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State school leaders say in-person instruction matters, and it shows through statewide data. State school officials held a briefing Thursday to present the 2021-2022 statewide SOL test results. Results from Standards of Learning and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year...
What warning signs you should look for in students as they return to school
As students return to school, educators will be on standby to spot any signs of physical, mental or emotional stress a child may display when they come back to the classroom.
American Landmark Buys Richmond Community
This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
Chesterfield schools holding supply drive at Walmart this weekend
The annual drive, done in partnership with South State Bank, will take place at the Midlothian Walmart, 900 Walmart Way, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
TallTravelEats Shares Where To Find The Best Food In Richmond, VA
Dominic “Dom” Brown was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he still resides to this day. Though today he is well-known for his food and travel blog, TallTravelEats, he wasn’t always a food connoisseur. Growing up, he was actually a very picky eater. “I would eat...
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
Back to School: Tips to help older students adjust to a new routine
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts Monday for tens of thousands of students across Central Virginia, which means catching school buses, using Chromebooks and adjusting to new teachers and schedules. We have some tips from the experts for parents of older students about getting back into the swing of things.
VCU Move-in Thursday Through Saturday: Avoid these Areas
It will be a little chaotic in the streets around VCU this weekend. Laurel Street will be closed between Grace & Main Streets. If you’re moving in or moving in a new student here is the official information. Expect Carytown and other areas to be busier than summer normal as new and old students explore the city.
Richmond Police horse retires to forever home
A horse from the Richmond Police's Mounted Unit has retired and the next steps are being taken to place him in his forever home.
‘Tenants want clean, healthy living spaces’: Residents push for change at Richmond apartments; property says improvements happening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some residents living in the Southwood Apartment in Richmond say they are afraid to speak up about issues with living conditions. The non-profit New Virginia Majority has spent months advocating for change at the property. “People will say I have lived here 10 years, never had...
Why Richmond clinic is giving free self defense kits to some patients
Health Brigade, formally known as the Fan Free Clinic, is planning on distributing free self defense kits to patients who may have experienced gender-based violence.
Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review
The Virginia Board of Education is delaying a vote on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. At a Wednesday board meeting...
Closing Virginia's organ donation racial gap: 'People die waiting'
While African Americans make up 19 percent of Virginia’s population, they represent 50 percent of the patients on the state’s organ transplant waiting list, according to LifeNet Health.
