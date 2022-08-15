ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
Statewide, local SOL test results still down from pre-pandemic levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State school leaders say in-person instruction matters, and it shows through statewide data. State school officials held a briefing Thursday to present the 2021-2022 statewide SOL test results. Results from Standards of Learning and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year...
American Landmark Buys Richmond Community

This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
TallTravelEats Shares Where To Find The Best Food In Richmond, VA

Dominic “Dom” Brown was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he still resides to this day. Though today he is well-known for his food and travel blog, TallTravelEats, he wasn’t always a food connoisseur. Growing up, he was actually a very picky eater. “I would eat...
Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
Back to School: Tips to help older students adjust to a new routine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School starts Monday for tens of thousands of students across Central Virginia, which means catching school buses, using Chromebooks and adjusting to new teachers and schedules. We have some tips from the experts for parents of older students about getting back into the swing of things.
VCU Move-in Thursday Through Saturday: Avoid these Areas

It will be a little chaotic in the streets around VCU this weekend. Laurel Street will be closed between Grace & Main Streets. If you’re moving in or moving in a new student here is the official information. Expect Carytown and other areas to be busier than summer normal as new and old students explore the city.
Virginia Board of Education delays history standards review

The Virginia Board of Education is delaying a vote on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. At a Wednesday board meeting...
