South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program.

Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

“Heating and cooling can represent as much as 50% of our customers’ annual energy costs, and high temperatures can have a significant impact on summer bills,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy South Carolina. “With August designated as LIHEAP Action Month, we want to assure our customers who may be struggling financially that we are here to help connect them with LIHEAP assistance, as well as a number of additional payment plans and options.”

LIHEAP allows qualifying customers access to bill payment and energy assistance in addition to weatherization and energy-related home repairs, the utility said in a release.

Dominion Energy customers can apply by contacting their local community action agencies. A full list of those agencies can be found here .

Customers can also try applying for EnergyShare; a program funded by Dominion Energy that provides payment plans and assistance.

thenewirmonews.com

Supporting financial stability for South Carolinians with disabilities

Nearly 800,000 people in South Carolina live with a physical or mental disability. Many of them are able and willing to work, yet our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for these individuals. Advocates are determined to change these statistics so that individuals with disabilities can find work and earn a fair wage.
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?

Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
yellowscene.com

Schools are testing out year-round calendar, but benefits not guaranteed

A quarter of South Carolina’s 73 traditional public school districts will be following a year-round calendar this academic year. That’s a dramatic rise from three years ago when virtually no schools operated on this schedule. These 18 districts hope they will see benefits to academics and well-being from a calendar that offers more breaks throughout the school year.
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Dayana Sabatin

More States Pushing Out Stimulus Checks

News of federally funded stimulus checks has been flooding the internet the last few months, and after a third round of stimulus checks having been distributed in March of 2021, more rumors of additional checks have been arising.
WSAV News 3

4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
The Post and Courier

SC nonprofit recommends keeping schools open and more changes during next pandemic

COLUMBIA — Keep schools in South Carolina open during future disease outbreaks, a new report from Columbia-based nonprofit recommends. The report also calls for the state to improve its pandemic response for strengthening and increasing the health care workforce and implementing ways for health care providers to exchange information.
abcnews4.com

Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
WIS-TV

California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
WNCT

DHEC: South Carolina saw drop in COVID-19 cases last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Fewer COVID-19 cases were reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control last week than the week before, according to data released Tuesday afternoon. There were 12,726 cases last week, a decrease of 22.3% from the previous week, and 20.3% from the previous month. Hospitalizations were up slightly, […]
