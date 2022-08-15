Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Fire captain denies using Kobe Bryant crash photos as 'party trick' at cocktail hour
In court Wednesday, a Los Angeles County fire captain denied using photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others as a "party trick" when he showed the images during an awards ceremony cocktail hour. Fire Captain Tony Imbrenda's testimony was part of a federal civil lawsuit...
Albany Herald
LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident
The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was ruled an accident Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner. Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. After the accident, Heche experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury," depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries following the crash, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN.
