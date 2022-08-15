Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was ruled an accident Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner. Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. After the accident, Heche experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury," depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries following the crash, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO