ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in

By Claudia Dominguez, Ed Lavandera, Raja Razek, Caroll Alvarado, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident

The cause of death of actress Anne Heche was ruled an accident Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner. Heche's car crashed into a Los Angeles home and erupted into flames on August 5. After the accident, Heche experienced a "severe anoxic brain injury," depriving her brain of oxygen, among other critical injuries following the crash, her family and friends said in a statement to CNN.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy