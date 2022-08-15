ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes must hold his breath after Mecole Hardman practice injury

The Kansas City Chiefs offense will look a lot different this season without Tyreek Hill. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes even attested to the fact it’ll be a next-man-up mentality, with lots of different players getting touches, as we saw in the preseason opener. Mahomes will be holding his breath on Wednesday after one of his most […] The post Patrick Mahomes must hold his breath after Mecole Hardman practice injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Boston

5 questions ahead of the Patriots’ preseason game with Carolina

After two days of fighting, the New England-Carolina joint practice week concludes with a game Friday night. After a chippy week of joint practice with the Panthers, the Patriots are set to host Carolina in their last preseason home game Friday night at 7 p.m. Friday’s contest will mark the...
Yardbarker

Travis Kelce Enters 2022 On Brink Of Tight End History

For nearly the last decade, Travis Kelce has been on a consistent tear at the tight end position. He may not have always been the undisputed top man at his position during that time. However, Kelce has continued to get better, more rounded as a player and has continued to ride a tremendous stretch of momentum.
KANSAS CITY, MO

