Canfield, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown to give update on Downtown road construction Friday

If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Gazebo on the Green in Canfield demolished

After standing for almost 60 years, the gazebo on the green in Canfield is pushed over to make way for a new one. "It's been there for a long time, it's deteriorated, and it's smaller than what everybody wanted," Paul Scherba, construction manager for the Rotary Club of Canfield. The...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

City of Sharon disperses $830K in ARP funds to revitalization projects

Sharon has been working hard to revitalize and develop the city with the help of ARP funds. Thursday, Sharon announced that an additional $830,000 in ARP money will go to six local businesses to help with the revitalization efforts. “With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to...
SHARON, PA
WTOV 9

East Liverpool officials tackling vacant home crisis

Co — And the city of East Liverpool is tackling the vacant homes crisis head on through its Blight Remediation and Demolition Project. The project, a collaboration with several organizations around the state, works to not only tear down dilapidated homes, but to rehab and revitalize these areas. East...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 19th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Remember this? Valley tornado caught on cam 5 years ago

FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening. What...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants

Members of ACTION say they're unhappy with how the city of Youngstown handled the eviction of tenants from 20 Federal Place. They say they welcome growth and development in the city but this situation should have been handled differently. They say tenants should have been warned that they might have to close or relocate before getting an eviction notice.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire

Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Four-day Brier Hill Fest gets underway Thursday

If you long for the spirit of an old Italian neighborhood, then you’ll want to stop by Calvin and Victoria Streets in Youngstown sometime over the next four days. The annual Brier Hill Italian Fest runs from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. With the theme,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Vietnam Moving Wall in Lawrence County: What you need to know

The Vietnam Moving Wall will make a stop in Ellwood City from Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21, in Ewing Park. The wall will be located in the same area in the park to the right of the Folino Shelter, running a total of 253 feet in a v-shape and parallel to Washington Avenue. Parking is available in the swimming pool parking lot (210 Joffre St.).
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

