FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Clearest Lake in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenGarrettsville, OH
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
WFMJ.com
Youngstown to give update on Downtown road construction Friday
If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Gazebo on the Green in Canfield demolished
After standing for almost 60 years, the gazebo on the green in Canfield is pushed over to make way for a new one. "It's been there for a long time, it's deteriorated, and it's smaller than what everybody wanted," Paul Scherba, construction manager for the Rotary Club of Canfield. The...
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun.
WFMJ.com
City of Sharon disperses $830K in ARP funds to revitalization projects
Sharon has been working hard to revitalize and develop the city with the help of ARP funds. Thursday, Sharon announced that an additional $830,000 in ARP money will go to six local businesses to help with the revitalization efforts. “With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to...
WTOV 9
East Liverpool officials tackling vacant home crisis
Co — And the city of East Liverpool is tackling the vacant homes crisis head on through its Blight Remediation and Demolition Project. The project, a collaboration with several organizations around the state, works to not only tear down dilapidated homes, but to rehab and revitalize these areas. East...
Why is Rolling Mills Bar & Grill being auctioned again?
Three months ago, Rolling Mills Bar and Grill was sold at auction -- or at least the owner thought it was sold at auction. As it turns out, the group which bought the place backed out of the deal and now it's up for auction again.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 19th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
27 First News
Remember this? Valley tornado caught on cam 5 years ago
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – Remember this? Five years ago, damage occurred in part of Trumbull County after a tornado touched down. Storm Team 27 was on the air, covering the storm live, when our weather camera at the airport in Vienna captured the tornado as it was happening. What...
Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants
Members of ACTION say they're unhappy with how the city of Youngstown handled the eviction of tenants from 20 Federal Place. They say they welcome growth and development in the city but this situation should have been handled differently. They say tenants should have been warned that they might have to close or relocate before getting an eviction notice.
Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds
The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects.
whbc.com
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
Valley cemetery dedicates new columbarium
A Youngstown cemetery held a dedication ceremony for a new place to honor departed loved ones.
Carnation City Mall in Alliance to be demolished, Meijer moving in
What once was bustling a mall in Stark County could meet a wrecking ball within months— even weeks— to make way for a new Meijer store and other retail.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 injured, 2 buildings collapse in Beaver County fire
Two buildings along Brighton Avenue in Rochester collapsed after fire tore through them overnight, authorities said. Beaver County dispatchers said four people were injured. Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Brighton Avenue, where officials believe the fire started in an apartment before spreading to an antique store next door.
WFMJ.com
Four-day Brier Hill Fest gets underway Thursday
If you long for the spirit of an old Italian neighborhood, then you’ll want to stop by Calvin and Victoria Streets in Youngstown sometime over the next four days. The annual Brier Hill Italian Fest runs from Thursday, August 18, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022. With the theme,...
Illegal dumping incidents caught on tape in Youngstown
There have been several incidents of illegal dumping in Youngstown over the past week and some of them have been caught on tape.
How to check your trees for strength and health
It's tough just getting the grass cut every week. Have you been keeping an eye on your trees? It's important to take a good look now before the leaves drop.
WFMJ.com
Vietnam Moving Wall in Lawrence County: What you need to know
The Vietnam Moving Wall will make a stop in Ellwood City from Thursday, August 18, through Sunday, August 21, in Ewing Park. The wall will be located in the same area in the park to the right of the Folino Shelter, running a total of 253 feet in a v-shape and parallel to Washington Avenue. Parking is available in the swimming pool parking lot (210 Joffre St.).
Local Down syndrome center reopens with more space
Wednesday was the grand reopening of the Down Syndrome Center for Success, and there was plenty to celebrate.
