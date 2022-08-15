Read full article on original website
Metro News
Gupta, state and local health officials discuss opioid epidemic during roundtable
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal, state and local leaders that deal with issues surrounding the opioid epidemic had a chance to discuss those issues and ways to solve them during a roundtable discussion Thursday in Charleston at the state Culture Center. Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of National Drug Control Policy,...
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 8-19-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a 15-minute podcast from MetroNews, the Voice of West Virginia, getting you up to date on what’s happening across the Mountain State. Listen to Friday’s podcast here.
Metro News
College-going rate dips again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state’s latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
Metro News
Gupta returns to West Virginia with focus on overdose response efforts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy understands the campaigns in West Virginia addressing drug addiction and overdoses. Dr. Rahul Gupta presided over the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for five years before becoming the state’s chief health officer in January 2015. He...
Metro News
Red Cross, WV VOAD moves in to flood zone to offer relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are in flood ravaged parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties to offer cleaning supplies, resources and other basic needs after Monday’s storm damaged more than 100 homes. The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is among the groups who responded to the flood. “We...
Metro News
Two new access points opened in the eastern panhandle
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Anglers in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia have two new access points in the region to help improve fishing on a couple of well known waters. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced completion of those access points on the Cacapon River at Capon Bridge and at Mount Storm Lake.
Metro News
Two more administrators depart the Department of Education
A personnel wheel keeps spinning at the state Department of Education, where two longtime administrators are leaving. Jan Barth, the assistant superintendent, and Heather Hutchens, the general counsel, are leaving effective Sept. 9, the education department announced today. “The WVDE is grateful for the years of service and commitment of...
