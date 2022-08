Voters should ask themselves two simple questions before the November election, which will determine whether to legalize recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs. Questions:. The answer to “1” is a definitive “no.” Denver has become a national symbol of big city crime. Mostly because of crimes in Denver, Colorado leads the country in automobile thefts. It has the second-highest rate of rape among the country’s large cities. Deadly shootings, most involving drugs, have become a near-daily event — with seven shootings in seven days last week.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO