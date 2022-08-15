ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austonia

Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price

Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market. Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment. Buy now ,
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash now open in northern Round Rock

Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. Wash 'N Roll offers hands-on car washes, free vacuums, a mat cleaning machine and various cleaners for drivers to use on their vehicles. 512-379-7550. www.washroll.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis

TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
CEDAR PARK, TX

