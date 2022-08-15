Read full article on original website
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
Not AS wet for the weekend ahead of more soakings
Widespread rain and storms return as we head into a new work week. -- Nick Bannin
Worst drought level spreads through Austin and east
Exceptional Drought is the worst level of drought on the 5 category Drought Monitor report.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
Landscape businesses take a hit during intense heat, drought
It's a good bet that most, if not all of Central Texas, wants some rain in the forecast as soon as possible. But that's especially true for those in the landscape and lawn care industry like Chilee Navarro.
Cool down: 5 houses on the market that have rapidly dropped thousands in price
Gone are the days of paying $100,000 over asking price for a fixer-upper—your dollar now goes a little further in Austin’s real estate market. Housing prices are dropping across the country, inventory is up, sales are down and the transition into a buyer’s market is beginning as realtors work to set expectations for sellers. Boomtowns like Austin are seeing some of the most dramatic effects of the slump—while paying over asking price was normal last year, houses are more likely to sell below listing price at the moment. Buy now ,
Home sellers in San Antonio, Austin cut prices as competition cools
Mortgage rates aren't getting any lower. So is it getting easier?
Austin’s 8th-longest stretch with no rain ends after 51 days with no rain
June 27. That's the last time Austin officially received measurable rainfall; 51 days in total. But the streak will likely end Thursday.
Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash now open in northern Round Rock
Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash opened its newest location in Round Rock at 3050 FM 1431 on July 28. Wash 'N Roll offers hands-on car washes, free vacuums, a mat cleaning machine and various cleaners for drivers to use on their vehicles. 512-379-7550. www.washroll.com.
Tesla plans to open fourth Austin showroom with $1.5M project
Construction is expected to finish in February 2023.
13 chain restaurants heading to Kyle to satisfy every craving
Everything from Waffle House to P. Terry's and Torchy's.
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
Leander, Cedar Park affected by underwater leak in pipeline that brings water from Lake Travis
TEXAS, USA — Leander and Cedar Park officials are urging residents to conserve water while an underwater leak is repaired. On Thursday afternoon, Leander officials reported that a leak was discovered by the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority in the 36-in raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021. That's the pipeline that brings raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility for use by residents.
kut.org
Weather experts hope for wetter fall months to ease ongoing drought in Texas
It was in late April — when more than half of Texas was in an elevated drought phase — that meteorologists and climatologists said weather patterns over the next few months would be key in determining how long the dry spell would last. More than two months later,...
Reimers Ranch offers outdoor adventures in Texas Hill Country
Situated in western Travis County, Reimers Ranch includes "almost 3 miles of continuous frontage along the Pedernales River" and is Travis County's largest parkland acquisition, according to the Travis County Parks Department. More than 18 miles of trails cut through the park's landscape.
$750M housing development to build over 1,000 homes in Marble Falls
A $24M Hilton hotel is also under construction.
