kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters respond to dozens of lightning-caused fires
The Douglas Forest Protective Association says they are responding to over 30 fires after lightning storms on Wednesday night. The DFPA says Douglas County forests saw thunderstorms at about 7:30 p.m. on August 17 that brought down at least 100 lightning strikes that started several fires.
KCBY
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
kezi.com
Hikers rescued from Boulder Creek Wilderness after nearly day-long operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- Two hikers were rescued from the Bolder Creek Wilderness area on Tuesday after a 19-hour operation to reach and extract them, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. The DCSO says that at about 12:15 p.m. on August 15, 911 dispatchers received information that two hikers...
kqennewsradio.com
AT LEAST 100 LIGHTNING STRIKES, SEVERAL FIRES CONFIRMED
Thunderstorms crept across Douglas County Wednesday evening, bringing at least 100 lightning strikes and several confirmed fires. Rachael Pope, Public Information Officer for the Douglas Forest Protective Association said those fires were mainly in the southern half of the district. Pope said DFPA crews and other local fire responders have confirmed 5 lightning fires and were actively responding to other reported locations to investigate, as of late Wednesday evening. Pope said more confirmations are expected by Thursday morning.
kezi.com
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
kezi.com
Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Watches in effect tomorrow
Good Tuesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. So far this summer we've had 19 days that were 90° or warmer. Last year at this time we had 38 days that were 90° or warmer. We will tackle on a few more 90° degree days this week.
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kezi.com
kezi.com
Trailer full of Boy Scouts gear stolen
LEBANON, Ore. -- A trailer that a Lebanon Boy Scouts troop was using to store and transport camping gear was stolen on Sunday, and scouts and leaders are asking folks to stay on the lookout for it. Security camera footage shows the trailer being stolen from the Southside Church of...
KCBY
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
oregontoday.net
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
kqennewsradio.com
kqennewsradio.com
An inmate from Douglas County died Tuesday while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. 31-year old Kyle Fugate was transferred there in November of 2019 and passed away while in the infirmary. His earliest possible release date was October 31st, 2028. Prior to being placed in state custody, Fugate had spent nearly three months in the Douglas County Jail on a variety of charges.
KVAL
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Should Investigate NW Natural for False Advertising Because Methane Isn’t a Green Fuel, Environmentalists Say
A group of elected officials and environmental organizations asked the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate NW Natural for promoting natural gas as a climate-friendly fuel, a claim the group says amounts to deceptive advertising. In response to new state and local regulations that seek to curb the use of...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
KCBY
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
